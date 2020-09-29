Turkish hospitals seek discounts on debt to medical sector -sources

Turkish state and university hospitals, which together owe some 19 billion lira ($2.43 billion) to pharmaceutical and medical equipment companies, are offering to repay their debt with a discount, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

If the companies accept the deal, the hospitals will pay medical equipment companies at a 25% discount, sector officials said. State hospitals will pay pharmaceutical companies at a 6% discount and university hospitals will pay them at an 18% discount, they said.

The portion of the 19 billion lira to be re-structured will depend on how many companies accept the deal. ($1 = 7.8247 liras)