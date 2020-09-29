Left Menu
Development News Edition

Puri Jagannath temple bars entry of COVID positive servitors

At least 351 servitors and 53 employees of the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri have tested positive for COVID-19 since August and the authorities on Tuesday decided to bar those who have not completed their quarantine period from entering the 12th century shrine, an official said.

PTI | Puri | Updated: 29-09-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 23:32 IST
Puri Jagannath temple bars entry of COVID positive servitors
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

At least 351 servitors and 53 employees of the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri have tested positive for COVID-19 since August and the authorities on Tuesday decided to bar those who have not completed their quarantine period from entering the 12th century shrine, an official said. The temple is closed for devotees since March due to the pandemic but Lord Jagannath's rituals are continuing as usual, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) administrator (development) Ajay Jena said.

He said that SJTA has received reports that several COVID-19 positive servitors roam inside the temple thus spreading the disease. "Security personnel deployed in different gates of the temple have been provided with the list of COVID-19 infected servitors. They will prevent them from entering the temple," Jena said.

He said that COVID-19 positive servitors will have to stay under mandatory quarantine for 17 days and complaints will be lodged with the police against them if they are found entering the temple. As many servitors are in home isolation after testing positive for the infection, there has been a shortage of knowledgeable persons who can perform the rituals, an SJTA official said.

A group of 13 priests is required to perform daily rituals for each of the three sibling deities - Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath. Therefore, the presence of 39 priests apart from other servitors is essential to perform the rituals, he said. The rituals are interconnected and, if one is not performed, the next one cannot be performed as per the temple tradition, said Bhaskar Mishra, a researcher in Jagannath culture.

So, if more servitors test positive for COVID-19 in the coming days, there might be a problem in performing the rituals, he said. Till date, a total of 9,704 COVID-19 cases have been detected in Puri district of which 1,255 cases are reported from Puri Municipality area alone, health department officials said.

Of the 52 deaths registered in the district, nine are from Puri Municipality area. At least three of these nine are servitors engaged in temple rituals, they said. "Priests and servitors are not willing to open the temple now for devotees due to the prevailing pandemic situation," said Puri District Magistrate-cum-Collector Balwant Singh.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Nigeria: Bayelsa Government approves October 5 as date for full reopening of schools

ADB to invest $15 million in Avaada Energy to scale up solar energy capacity

LG to showcase UltraGear gaming monitor's performance at e-sport event

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Space station air leak forces middle-of-night crew wakeup

A small air leak at the International Space Station finally has been traced to the Russian side, following a middle-of-the-night search by astronauts. NASA said Tuesday that the two Russians and one American on board were awakened late Mond...

Microsoft resolves major Monday outage after five hours

Microsoft took five hours to resolve a major outage of its workplace applications on Monday, but has not clarified what caused the outage. The company said the outage, which affected users ability to log into Office 365 applications, began ...

France to ban use of wild animals in circuses, marine parks

Frances environment minister has announced a gradual ban on using wild animals in traveling circuses, on keeping dolphins and killer whales in captivity in marine parks and on raising mink on fur farms. Barbara Pompili, Frances minister of ...

Bengal power utilities asked to ensure supply during exam time

The West Bengal government on Tuesday asked the states power utilities to ensure that there is no disruption of electricity supply during the final semester exams of undergraduate and post-graduate courses to be held in digital mode from Oc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020