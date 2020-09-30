Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) on September 30 has issued guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools on Monday in anticipation of reopening, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.

"The commission's pronouncement on the reporting of teachers still stands. All teachers should report to their work stations and the clock-in system be operationalized," TSC boss Nancy Macharia stated.

The school heads were further directed to have staff meetings to discuss the implementation of strategies on the resumption of teaching and learning.

Teachers will be tasked with developing timetables, preparation of schemes of work, working on the Teacher Performance Appraisal and Development (TPAD), and updating the Teachers Management Information System (TMIS).

Teachers will also be required to come up with psycho-social support systems to strengthen the guidance and counseling committee.

TSC further directed the tutors to develop strategies to ensure observance of the Ministry of Health protocols.

"These measures include the availability of water/handwashing points, social distancing enforcement, setting up of isolation rooms as well as disaster management strategies," the notice reads in part.

All schools are also instructed to establish a Covid-19 disaster management committee. TSC added that it would conduct visits to schools to ensure compliance with the measures.