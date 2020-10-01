Left Menu
Pondy govt allows opening of theatres, schools under Centre's Unlock-5 guidelines

The Puducherry government on Thursday said it would implement the Centre's guidelines under Unlock-5 to reopen more activities in a calibrated manner in areas outside the containment zones including opening of schools, cinemas, theatres and multiplexes.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 13:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Puducherry government on Thursday said it would implement the Centre's guidelines under Unlock-5 to reopen more activities in a calibrated manner in areas outside the containment zones including opening of schools, cinemas, theatres and multiplexes. Puducherry district Collector T Arun, who is also Special Secretary (Relief and Rehabilitation), said the lockdown in containment zones in the union territory has been extended till the end of this month.

"All the guidelines of the Centre which have been annexed to the order of the Collector came into effect today and would be in force till the end of this month," the Government Order said. Any violation of the guidelines is punishable under the Disaster Management Act 2004 and Epidemics Act 1897, it said.

Cinemas, theatres, multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity in areas outside containment zones only with effect from October 15 for which SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) will be issued by the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The Collector, in his order said students of classes IX to XII are permitted to visit schools in areas outside containment zones.

Opening of schools would be in a phased manner. Class X and XII will start from October 5 while classes for IX and XI will begin from October 12.

Detailed SOP would be issued by the Directorate of School Education, Puducherry. Listing out various activities that have been reopened in a calibrated manner, the order said that all shops and establishments and private offices would function between 6 am and 9 pm only. Hotels, restaurants including the dining in would function from 6 am to 9 pm and parcels and takeaways would be permitted upto 10 pm.

Liquor shops and bars which remained closed all these months shall open as per licensing conditions, he said.

