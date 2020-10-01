Left Menu
Development News Edition

Launch of Altura - a Blended Learning Solution from Macmillan Education India

Through Altura, Macmillan Education aims to support schools in delivering a seamless teaching-learning experience to give a head start to young learners of our country.' Endorsed by Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer, IIT-Delhi, Altura aims to foster 21st century skills of creativity, collaboration and curiosity through its engaging print and digital resources. Altura was launched to schools at a scintillating session by education experts which included Prof.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 17:24 IST
Launch of Altura - a Blended Learning Solution from Macmillan Education India

NOIDA, India, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally the education landscape has turned turtle - schooling has moved from brick and mortar to virtual space. One of the most traditional industries, education has embraced technology like none other. Students are out of school, yet continue to learn with teachers embracing new ways of teaching and parents stepping in as facilitators. Macmillan Education - with over 125 years of expertise in content development and pedagogy is at the forefront in supporting schools with online resources and training. Reinventing itself to meet the changing needs of the educational ecosystem, Macmillan Education is proud to offer a blended learning solution called Altura-Advancing Learning and Teaching Using Resources and Assessments, to meet the needs of students, teachers and parents alike. Coming from Macmillan Education, known for its innovative resources, like 'Hop Skip and Jump' and 'English Ferry' - Altura is sure to grab the attention of progressive school leaders looking to take their school to the next level.

With experiential learning at its core and aligned to the National Education Policy 2020, Altura harnesses EdTech to personalise learning through flexible and engaging learning resources and activities. Teachers, who always hard pressed for time, will love and appreciate the suite of teaching aids and readymade assessments available to them, on an app. Extensive online assessments in Altura, throw up actionable insights in the form of individual performance reports of learners. These reports available to parents on an app, can provide the right support to assist children in maximising their potential. Speaking at the launch, Mr. Rajesh Pasari, Managing Director, Macmillan Education India, said, 'The world is undergoing a massive socio-digital change and we see that the right use of technology can be empowering and equalizing. As drivers of learning, Macmillan understands that what schools need right now is flexibility, integration and inclusivity. Undoubtedly Edtech is a tool, which if used pedagogically, can assist us in developing 21st century skills in learners. To support the emerging hybrid model of schooling, it's imperative to reimagine solutions, and that is what Macmillan has done while building Altura; drawing upon decades of understanding of teaching-learning, Altura keeps not just teachers and students at the heart of this phyigtal solution, but also includes parents. Through Altura, Macmillan Education aims to support schools in delivering a seamless teaching-learning experience to give a head start to young learners of our country.' Endorsed by Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer, IIT-Delhi, Altura aims to foster 21st century skills of creativity, collaboration and curiosity through its engaging print and digital resources.

Altura was launched to schools at a scintillating session by education experts which included Prof. Aditya Mittal of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Dr Amrita Vohra- Director Education, GEMS Education; Dr Vasanthi Thiagarajan, Founder Principal, Sishya School, Hosur and Dr Anil Srinivasan, Musician, Scholar, Academician and founder of Rhapsody. 'The need of the hour is to encourage innovation and FITT, IIT Delhi, has advised Macmillan on the right instructional design to foster creativity and curiosity in young learners. Altura is a solid step in modern primary education and we hope this collaborative project will help students become more innovative.' said Prof Aditya Mittal, while addressing the audience during the launch. Dr. Amrita Vohra said, "Altura, by Macmillan Education India, is designed for a truly enriching learning experience. It empowers young learners through a multi-disciplinary approach and active engagement of all senses and intelligences. It ignites learners' curiosity and helps them to think about and critically evaluate what they learn. With creative exploration at its heart, Altura is designed for problem-solvers and innovators of tomorrow." Dr Anil Srinivasan spoke on the importance of integrating Art in the curriculum and how music positively impacts learning, especially of science and maths. Through his work, Dr Srinivasan has already evidenced how music can be used as a vital learning aid, towards enhancing overall learning and development. Building teacher capacity with the support of Dr Anil Srinivasan, to effectively use the Art integrated lesson plans in Altura, is a priority area for Macmillan.

Dr Vasanthi Thiagarajan, a respected and senior educator spoke on how Altura strives to provide relevant content to educators to achieve the desired learning outcomes. "Altura demonstrates linkage of content and pedagogy with outcomes in the best possible way," she said. The success of a tech- enabled solution like Altura, depends upon the service commitment, and the support provided for implementation. This is why Macmillan Education, recently awarded the coveted 'Best Education Brand' award by The Economic Times is the preferred partner of schools . School leaders perceive Macmillan to be responsive to their needs and appreciate Macmillan's commitment to providing relevant solutions with excellent services.

About Macmillan Education Macmillan Education is a part of Springer Nature Group, a global and progressive business that opens doors to discovery.https://group.springernature.com/gp/group Macmillan Education India (MEI) set up office in the year 1892 in India. It enjoys an unrivalled reputation and publishes curriculum resources in both print and digital form, offers assessments and teacher training. MEI is today partnering with over 20,000 educational institutions and reaching over 15 million learners. It is quite probable that every graduate in India would have read Macmillan Education content at some stage of life. With 26 offices in India we are a 500 strong team, and release over 200 new titles every year. Every year, over 15 million learners use our learning resources and over 50,000 teachers receive professional development inputs from us. PWR PWR

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Robert Vadra says Hathras victim's parents should have been allowed to make decision on last rites, slams Yogi Adiyanath govt

By By Aparajita Gupta Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday said that parents of victim of alleged Hathras gangrape should have been allowed to make a decision of how they would like to give...

Britain says Huawei security failings pose long-term risk -govt report

Chinas Huawei Technologies has failed to convince British security officials that the security risks of using its products in UK national infrastructure can be adequately managed, according to a government report released on Thursday.A gove...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Old friends Pirlo and Gattuso face meet on the touchline for first time

It was one of footballs most successful midfield partnerships on the one hand, the snarling, combative Gennaro Gattuso, and on the other, the thoughtful, elegant, unflappable Andrea Pirlo. The pair formed the backbone of a memorable AC Mila...

NRAI tells shooters optional camp postponed, SAI says 'principally approved' it

The national shooting federation has postponed an optional training camp, slated to start here from October 5, due to administrative compulsions even as the Sports Authority of India principally approved it on Friday. This is the second tim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020