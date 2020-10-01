Left Menu
DRDO successfully test fires laser-guided anti-tank guided missile

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on the successful test firing of the ATGM. The ministry said the defence minister congratulated the DRDO on successful test firing of the missile.

DRDO successfully test fires laser-guided anti-tank guided missile
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missile was successfully test fired on Thursday in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, officials said. It was the second such successful test firing of the missile, having a range of upto 5 km, in the last 10 days, they said. The weapon was test fired from an MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges in Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar on Tuesday, the officials said.

"The ATGM employs a tandem heat warhead to defeat explosive reactive armour (ERA)protected armoured vehicles in ranges from 1.5 to 5 km," the Defence Ministry said in a statement. It said the ATGM has been developed with a capability to launch from multiple platforms and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun.

The Arjun is a third generation main battle tank developed by the DRDO.

The ministry said the defence minister congratulated the DRDO on successful test firing of the missile. Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) developed the ATGM in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE).

