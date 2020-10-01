MP: Junior doctor at govt hospital hangs himself

Jabalpur (MP), Oct 1 (PTI)A junior doctor attached to the state-run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital here allegedly committed suicide on Thursday evening, the police said. Bhagwat Devangan (29) was pursuing a postgraduate course in orthopedics, said Garha police station's inspector Rakesh Tiwari.

Devangan's family members called his friend as Devangan was not responding to their calls on mobile phone, he said. The friend found the door of his hostel room bolted from inside, so he called the police.

The door was broken and the doctor was found hanging from the ceiling fan by a rope, inspector Tiwari said. No suicide note was found in the room, he added, saying the police were investigating why he took the extreme step.

Devangan hailed from Chapa near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. He had returned to Jabalpur only last Sunday after a month's leave, the police officer said..