Left Menu
Development News Edition

Final semester UG, PG exams held in digital mode in West Bengal universities

University authorities said the exams were conducted strictly in two hour duration on digital mode giving no scope to students to consult reference books and texts while writing papers. The exams for 104 subjects under 152 colleges at the undergraduate level of Calcutta University started at 10 am with candidates answering papers from their home, Vice Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told PTI.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-10-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 00:36 IST
Final semester UG, PG exams held in digital mode in West Bengal universities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Final semester undergraduate and postgraduate examinations were held on digital mode in state universities of West Bengal on Thursday, officials said. University authorities said the exams were conducted strictly in two hour duration on digital mode giving no scope to students to consult reference books and texts while writing papers.

The exams for 104 subjects under 152 colleges at the undergraduate level of Calcutta University started at 10 am with candidates answering papers from their home, Vice Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told PTI. The tests, of two-hour duration, kicked off in three different time slots from 10 am, 12 noon and 2 pm and the students were given the questions 15 minutes before the exams began, she said.

Each candidate was given another half an hour to mail the answers in pdf attachment to the college authorities, she said, adding it was difficult for a candidate to write answers to questions made known to him/her 15 minute before the scheduled time from voluminous reference materials. At the postgraduate level, examinations for 68 subjects took place similarly as candidates answered papers from home in view of the COVID-19 situation.

"The virtual mode exams were held smoothly and we haven't received any complaint from college authorities," the VC said. There were unconfirmed reports in a section of media about UG candidates writing papers in classrooms sitting on single desk each with masks after downloading questions from mobile/laptops at Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College in city, raising eyebrows.

When contacted the CU Vice-Chancellor, however, said the university only arranges question papers and decides course materials for affiliated colleges but the administrative side and modus operandi of holding exams rests with the respective college authorities. Education minister Partha Chatterjee did not take calls.

Another CU official said, a multiple choice format mode was mostly followed in setting the questions and the time limit was set after due consideration. There are 1.5 lakh students, comprising both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, in Calcutta University.

In Jadavpur University, exams began in both Arts and Science faculties on a digital mode following all UGC guidelines, Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das said. A Jadavpur university professor said, around 1,800 students in the arts stream and 1,200 students in the science faculty wrote their papers in two time slots - 11.30 am to 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The exams will continue till October 8, he said. "There have been stray reports about few students not getting the questions but it was found that they had typed wrong mail ids and once they corrected it, they received the questions soon afterwards," the professor said.

VC of North Bengal University Subiresh Bhattacharya said, UG exams of a two-hour duration were conducted on virtual mode under 50 affiliated colleges. "While candidates mostly mailed answer sheets with attachment, a few submitted hard copy of their sheets in sealed cover, 30 minutes after the exams were over, to the designated collection centre of the college," he said.

Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had on Tuesday asked power utilities, Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) and West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL), to ensure that there was no disruption of power supply during the exams. The higher education department had asked universities to conduct final semester exams between October 1 to 18 after UGC consented to the state's proposal in this regard.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

After Pompeo criticism, Vatican asserts right to go its own way on China

The Vaticans number two said on Thursday after talks with Mike Pompeo that the two sides positions on China remained far apart and firmly asserted the Holy Sees right to pursue an accord with Beijing denounced by the U.S. Secretary of State...

U.S. EPA removes requirement for curbing toxic air pollutants

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday reversed a Clinton administration-era policy that required major U.S. sources of hazardous air pollution like arsenic and lead to maintain pollution control technology throughout the life...

Tennis-Berrettini keeps Italian flag flying high in Paris

Italian men will be in record numbers in the French Open third round behind flag bearer Matteo Berrettini, who battled to a 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory over South African Lloyd Harris on Thursday. The seventh seed joined NextGen APT Finals winn...

U.N. chief urges equality fight, U.S. slams China for 'murder' of baby girls

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday of a recent pushback against gender equality and womens rights and urged people to fight back as the United States slammed China and the world body for the murder of millions of bab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020