Woman climbs on water tank of building, rescued by police

A 20-year-old woman, who climbed on a water tank atop a six-storey building here and appeared to be thinking of ending life, was rescued by the police in suburban Andheri on Friday afternoon, an official said. The woman, who is a college student, climbed on the water tank of Tirupati Balaji building around 3.30 pm and appeared to be preparing to jump to her death.

A police team rushed to the spot and tried to persuade her to get down safely, an official said. As other officials engaged her in conversation, constable Pravin Jadhav jumped on the adjoining wall and caught hold of her.

Constable Sonia Salvi then brought her down safely. The woman told the police that she was feeling depressed because of family issues.

She was given counseling, the official said.