JEE-Advanced results announced; Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam: IIT officials
Pune boy Chirag Falor has bagged the top rank in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced, results of which was announced on Monday, according to officials The second and third rank have been bagged by Gangula Bhuvan Reddy and Vaibhav Raj respectively. JEE-Mains which is an entrance exam for admission to engineering colleges across the country is a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 11:26 IST
The second and third rank have been bagged by Gangula Bhuvan Reddy and Vaibhav Raj respectively. "Kanishka Mittal is the national topper among females," said an official of IIT-Delhi
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. JEE-Mains which is an entrance exam for admission to engineering colleges across the country is a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.
