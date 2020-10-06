Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU strikes down Hungary university reform, Soros wants EU to set example

The European Union's top court said on Tuesday that Hungary breached EU law with its reform of higher education rules, which forced a university founded by George Soros to move most of its activities out of the country. The ruling follows a complaint from the European Commission and is one of many issues in which the EU has clashed with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, accused in Brussels of a backslide on civil liberties, corruption and the rule of law.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:06 IST
EU strikes down Hungary university reform, Soros wants EU to set example
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union's top court said on Tuesday that Hungary breached EU law with its reform of higher education rules, which forced a university founded by George Soros to move most of its activities out of the country.

The ruling follows a complaint from the European Commission and is one of many issues in which the EU has clashed with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, accused in Brussels of a backslide on civil liberties, corruption and the rule of law. Hungary's justice minister said Budapest would implement the European Court of Justice ruling but reiterated that all schools must meet equal rules, and "on this the Hungarian government finds double standards to be unacceptable."

"There is no need for mailbox universities," she said. Under the reform, passed in 2017, foreign universities in Hungary must also provide courses in their home countries, a provision that singled out CEU, which was exclusively based in Budapest. The ECJ said that was against EU law.

"The conditions introduced by Hungary to enable foreign higher education institutions to carry out their activities in its territory are incompatible with EU law," the court said. Central European University transferred the bulk of its courses out of Hungary to Vienna after a long legal battle between Hungarian-born Soros, who promotes liberal causes through his charities, and the government of Orban.

Soros said in a statement that the ruling came too late for Central European University to return to Budapest, where academic freedom remains on the wane due to government interference. "The Hungarian government continues to trample EU law, with the latest victim being the world-renowned University of Theatre and Arts (SZFE)", he added, referring to SZFE's struggle against a perceived government crackdown.

EU PRECEDENT Soros urged the EU to "make Hungary a test case" as it debates ways to force members to respect the rule of law, including tying EU financial resources to rule of law conditions, a prospect that has already provoked a standoff between Orban and Brussels.

CEU rector Michael Ignatieff said the university would probably establish some form of a "bi-campus operation" across the Austria-Hungary border, with details unclear. He said CEU spent about 200 million euros on relocating to Vienna, a mighty task that put a huge burden on many families during the coronavirus pandemic, but said any compensation claims to Hungary would be "for another day."

"We have the freedom to decide what we want to do and we will exercise that freedom," Ignatieff told a press briefing. "The law has been overturned by the highest court in Europe. End of story."

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Postal Service warns ruling could undermine mail before election

The U.S. Postal Service asked a federal judge to clarify a ruling on election mail, warning the decision could hinder the agencys ability to make prompt mail deliveries before the presidential election.Four U.S. judges have issued prelimina...

At least 11 dead in blast in northwest Syrian town - witnesses

At least 11 people were killed and dozens more were wounded on Tuesday in an explosion in the northwest Syrian town of al-Bab, which is under the control of Turkey-backed rebel factions, hospital sources told Reuters.A witness said the blas...

Diplomat Jaideep Mazumdar to be next Indian Ambassador to the Holy See

Diplomat Jaideep Mazumdar has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Holy See, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday. Mazumdar is from the 1989 batch of the Indian Foreign Service and is presently Ind...

COVID-19: WB CM prays for actor Soumitra Chatterjee's speedy recovery

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expresses concern after veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee tested positive for COVID-19. The CM also prayed for Chatterjees speedy recovery.Banerjee took to Twitter to pray for Chatterjee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020