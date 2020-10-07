Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya: UNICEF praises Education Ministry's decision to re-open schools

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 07-10-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 12:39 IST
Kenya: UNICEF praises Education Ministry's decision to re-open schools
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has praised the decision of Kenya's Ministry of Education to re-open schools from next week, according to a news report by Capital News.

Schools in Kenya have remained closed since March when the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country.

Maniza Zaman, UNICEF Representative to Kenya said that the longer children are out of school, the greater the risk that the poorest among them will never return as some might get into child labor or get married off.

With an estimated child drop out of school at the primary level of 21 percent, Zaman says prolonged exposure means more children may drop out of the system.

"The closure of schools exposes adolescent girls to a higher risk of sexual abuse, HIV and teenage pregnancy," the UNICEF Representative to Kenya said. The phased re-opening of school will see students in Grade 4, Class 8, and Form 4 resume learning.

UNICEF said the closure of schools in March this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, interrupted learning for over 17 million students who missed more than six months of formal education.

"As part of the UN family, UNICEF reaffirms its commitment to supporting the Government of Kenya during this unprecedented and challenging time," Zaman said.

"As children return to school, we all need to come together to ensure that this transition is smooth for the learners, teachers, and the wider school community. In addition to supporting water, sanitation, and hygiene in schools, we will work with partners to provide parents with the reliable and accurate information they need. Finally, we hope that soon all learners can be safely back in school."

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

European Parliament backs a 60% EU emissions-cutting target for 2030

The European Parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of a legally binding target for the European Union to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 60 by 2030, against 1990 levels, according to vote results released on Wednesday.That goal is tough...

FTSE 100 gains as investors shrug off U.S. stimulus woes; Tesco jumps

Londons FTSE 100 inched higher on Wednesday, as investors looked past U.S. President Donald Trumps decision to halt negotiations with Congress for a large stimulus, while retailer Tesco gained after reporting a jump in sales. The blue-chip ...

Rugby-Six Nations considering delayed start to 2021 edition due to lack of fans

Six Nations organisers are considering moving next years Championship in order to allow it to go ahead with fans as unions struggle to deal with the financial impact of staging games behind closed doors, chief executive Ben Morel said. The ...

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic joins FC Porto on season-long loan

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has joined FC Porto in a season-long loan deal. The 24-year-old completed a move to the reigning Portuguese champions on Tuesday evening, ahead of the Primeira Ligas transfer deadline.Grujic will spend the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020