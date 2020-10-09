Left Menu
Development News Edition

Changes in H1B work visa will attract best and brightest minds: US official

Well, that is coming to an end under President Donald Trump with this set of regulations,” Cuccinelli said. Representing top technology companies from the Silicon Valley, the FWD.US, a pro-immigration lobby group, alleged the new rules will be implemented without consideration of American people's comment.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 01:09 IST
Changes in H1B work visa will attract best and brightest minds: US official

The changes to the US H-1B foreign workers visa will help attract the best and the brightest minds from across the world, a top US official said on Thursday. The new interim final rules published on Thursday by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Department of Labor (DL) narrows down the definition of “specialty occupation”. It requires companies to make “real” offers to “real employees” by plugging loopholes and preventing the “displacement” of the American workers. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

“I just reject their premise that this will somehow get in the way of bringing the best and the brightest,” Acting Homeland Security Deputy Ken Cuccinelli told Fox Business in an interview on Thursday. The Department of Labor regulation will raise those wage requirements for these high-tech workers and will make Americans more competitive.

He said low-paid foreign workers who undercut Americans and depress wages would be screened. The regulations by the DHS will stop third-party companies from subcontracting out H-1B employees. “This is where you hear the horror stories of Disney and AT&T and the TVA where Americans have to train their foreign replacements. Well, that is coming to an end under President Donald Trump with this set of regulations,” Cuccinelli said.

Representing top technology companies from the Silicon Valley, the FWD.US, a pro-immigration lobby group, alleged the new rules will be implemented without consideration of American people's comment. “The Trump Administration continues to do everything it can to make it harder for immigrants to contribute to their families, communities, and economy. These policies are yet another roadblock for US businesses to hire critically needed workers with specialised skills,” said FWD.US president Todd Schulte.

“Because these rules impose obligations completely disconnected from real world labour markets, many immigrants who have lived in the country for years may now be unable to extend their status here, while international graduates of US colleges and universities will be unable to change status here to work and will thus have no choice but to leave the country, taking their US education and training with them,” he said. Technology companies depend on the H1B visa to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from Asian countries.

This move is likely to have an adverse impact on thousands of Indian IT professionals. Already a large number of them have lost jobs and have headed back home in the coronavirus pandemic..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Canada games out scenarios for U.S. election, frets over potential disruption

Canadas foreign ministry is gaming out scenarios for the U.S. election and what the implications could be, especially if the aftermath is unpredictable, five sources familiar with the matter said.Ottawa is talking to other members of the Gr...

Teenage girl gang-raped in Greater Noida, 3 accused detained

A 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida has been allegedly raped by three persons, following which the accused were taken into police custody, officials said on Thursday. The three accused and the girl belong to the same neighbou...

EXCLUSIVE-Orange venture in Belgium to replace Huawei mobile gear with Nokia kit - sources

Telecoms operators Orange Belgium and Proximus have decided to progressively replace Huawei-made mobile equipment in Belgium and Luxembourg with Nokia gear, two sources close to the matter said. The sources said the operators, which share t...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher as Trump boosts hopes of stimulus

U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday as comments by U.S. President Donald Trump fueled hopes of fresh fiscal support, while data underscored the view that the labor market recovery was struggling to gain momentum.Two days after calling off ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020