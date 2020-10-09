Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harry, Meghan, team with Malala Yousafzai on girls' rights

The couple's conversation with the 23-year-old education campaigner will be released on the Malala Fund's YouTube channel and website on Sunday, to mark the International Day of the Girl. The video chat covers how the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on young women's access to education.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-10-2020 01:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 01:27 IST
Harry, Meghan, team with Malala Yousafzai on girls' rights

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are joining activist Malala Yousafzai in a video chat about the challenges girls face in accessing education amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple's conversation with the 23-year-old education campaigner will be released on the Malala Fund's YouTube channel and website on Sunday, to mark the International Day of the Girl.

The video chat covers how the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on young women's access to education. Research by the Malala Fund has suggested that 20 million secondary-school aged girls may never return to the classroom after the health crisis is over. Yousafzai, who survived a shot in the head after being targeted for campaigning for girls' education in Pakistan, went on to become the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2014. She graduated with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics from Oxford University in June.

Meghan, now based in California with Harry to seek financial independence from the British monarchy, has campaigned on education for girls for some time. She has spoken about gender equality at forums including the UN Women Conference in 2015. In 2011 the United Nations declared Oct. 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child to promote girls' rights and address the challenges girls face around the world.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Canada games out scenarios for U.S. election, frets over potential disruption

Canadas foreign ministry is gaming out scenarios for the U.S. election and what the implications could be, especially if the aftermath is unpredictable, five sources familiar with the matter said.Ottawa is talking to other members of the Gr...

Teenage girl gang-raped in Greater Noida, 3 accused detained

A 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida has been allegedly raped by three persons, following which the accused were taken into police custody, officials said on Thursday. The three accused and the girl belong to the same neighbou...

EXCLUSIVE-Orange venture in Belgium to replace Huawei mobile gear with Nokia kit - sources

Telecoms operators Orange Belgium and Proximus have decided to progressively replace Huawei-made mobile equipment in Belgium and Luxembourg with Nokia gear, two sources close to the matter said. The sources said the operators, which share t...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher as Trump boosts hopes of stimulus

U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday as comments by U.S. President Donald Trump fueled hopes of fresh fiscal support, while data underscored the view that the labor market recovery was struggling to gain momentum.Two days after calling off ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020