Left Menu
Development News Edition

Millions of Brazilians face dire poverty if emergency COVID-19 payments stop -study

Brazil managed to alleviate poverty with emergency payments during the COVID-19 pandemic, but if government income support efforts are not continued 15 million Brazilians will be thrown back into dire poverty come January, an economist warned on Thursday. Extension of the generous subsidies is stalled in Congress and faces some opposition from within the government whose economic policy team worries about an uncontrolled budget deficit.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 09-10-2020 02:22 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 01:52 IST
Millions of Brazilians face dire poverty if emergency COVID-19 payments stop -study
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Brazil managed to alleviate poverty with emergency payments during the COVID-19 pandemic, but if government income support efforts are not continued 15 million Brazilians will be thrown back into dire poverty come January, an economist warned on Thursday.

Extension of the generous subsidies is stalled in Congress and faces some opposition from within the government whose economic policy team worries about an uncontrolled budget deficit. "We're between a rock and a hard place," economist Marcelo Neri, head of social policies at the FGV higher education think tank in Rio de Janeiro, told Reuters.

An FGV study published on Thursday said the number of poor Brazilians, those that earn less than half of a minimum wage, or 515 reais ($92) per month, fell 23.7% to a new low of 50 million people thanks to the monthly payments that started at 600 reais, but have now been cut to 300 reais and expire on Dec. 31. Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, whose popularity has risen thanks to the hand-outs, is scrambling to find a way to maintain payments, but there is no way to fund them without breaking a constitutional spending cap and worsening a run-away budget deficit.

Brazil was more generous than other Latin American nations with its poor during the pandemic even though its fiscal situation was worse; although Economy Minister Paulo Guedes was trying to keep his fiscal austerity drive on track, Neri said. "Guedes turned out to be a surprisingly generous manager of Keynesian policies. Now, we have to continue being half Keynesian, but we don't have the money," Neri said.

Brazil, which had seen large-scale capital flight from the Sao Paulo stock market earlier this year, risks rattling investors further if it boosts spending too much in 2021, the Princeton University-trained economist warned. The COVID-19 payments will have cost the Treasury 321.8 billion reais ($57.6 billion) by year's end.

A member of the congressional joint budget committee, Senator Ney Suassuna, told Reuters there was no consensus on how to pay for income support next year even as the pandemic crisis is expected to continue with scant improvement of the labor market. Like in most of Latin America, the pandemic has reduced the size of the traditional middle class, with 4.8 million Brazilians slipping down due to lost income, Neri said.

Millions of middle class Latin Americans are being dragged into poverty by the COVID-19 outbreak, which has hit the region's labor market harder than elsewhere in the world. Poverty is set to surge back to 2005 levels in Latin America. "It's a terrible anguish, to get to my age ... to have brought up two sons, and today I have no way to look after myself," said Maria Lucia Spolzino Porto, an unemployed mother who moved in with her adult son. "I don't have a house, I don't have a job. I live from the help my son is giving today."

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Late-stage study of COVID-19 convalescent-plasma treatment with remdesivir starts

A late-stage trial testing the combination of Gilead Sciences remdesivir and a highly concentrated solution of antibodies that neutralize the COVID-19 virus has begun, the National Institutes of Health NIH said on Thursday. Trial investigat...

Universal Health Coverage ‘more urgent than ever’ – UN chief

Painting a gloomy picture of under-investment in health, Secretary-General Antnio Guterressaid in his video message to senior ministers Universal Health Coverage is not only essential to end the pandemic, it will also drive progress acros...

Mali: 2 hostages freed by extremists on plane to capital

Malis presidency has confirmed that prominent Malian politician Soumaila Cisse and French aid worker Sophie Petronin are aboard a flight to the capital, Bamako, after being freed by al-Qaida-linked militants. The flight took off just before...

Kidnapped Mali politician, French aid worker and two Italians freed

Kidnapped Malian politician Soumaila Cisse, French aid worker Sophie Petronin and two Italians were freed on Thursday, Malis presidency said, after lengthy periods in the hands of Islamist insurgents. Their release follows a tense few days ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020