Left Menu
Development News Edition

Writer stages protest as jeweller refuses to speak in Marathi

Marathi writer Shobha Deshpande staged nearly a 20-hour protest here after a city-based jeweller allegedly refused to speak in Marathi and asked her to leave his shop where she had gone to make a purchase. Then I staged the protest, Deshpande alleged. Jain on Friday morning apologised to the writer, who staged dharna for nearly 20 hours before being taken to the hospital.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 12:43 IST
Writer stages protest as jeweller refuses to speak in Marathi
Representative image

Marathi writer Shobha Deshpande staged nearly a 20-hour protest here after a city-based jeweller allegedly refused to speak in Marathi and asked her to leave his shop where she had gone to make a purchase. The jeweller on Friday apologised to the veteran writer, who had staged the protest overnight on the footpath outside his shop since Thursday.

Deshpande was later taken to a hospital for a medical check-up by the police. The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) backed the protest by Deshpande and warned the jeweller, Shankarlal Jain, that he will not be able to open his shop till he learns Marathi.

MNS workers also allegedly slapped Jain. Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Deshpande said she had gone to the jewellery shop in Colaba, south Mumbai, to buy earrings.

During their conversation, the author insisted that Jain speak to her in Marathi. His shop is in the capital of Maharashtra whose language is Marathi and he must know how to speak Marathi.

He said he cannot speak Marathi. I was speaking in Marathi and he did not. "Since I did not speak in Hindi, he refused to sell me the earrings. He arrogantly asked me to leave the place, Deshpande alleged.

The writer said she demanded that the jeweller show the licence required to run the shop, but he refused. When I called the police, they too took the jewellers side. Then I staged the protest, Deshpande alleged.

Jain on Friday morning apologised to the writer, who staged dharna for nearly 20 hours before being taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, the MNS workers, who had arrived at the spot to express solidarity with Deshpande, were seen slapping the jeweller as he apologised to the writer.

We were here to support the writer. We taught the jeweller a lesson for being arrogant. We have made him apologise. "He will not be able to open shop until he learns Marathi, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande told the channel.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

French police capture three escaped wolves, four still in the wild

French authorities said on Friday they had captured three wolves that escaped a Mediterranean wildlife park during flooding over the weekend, while four were still in the wild. Three wolves ... were brought to Nice by policemen. They will t...

Meet the six-year-old pianist who plays Rachmaninoff

When Guillaume Benoliel sits at the piano stool rehearsing Rachmaninoffs Italian Polka for a forthcoming concert, his feet dangle in the air. Ive met talented people in my career but not like him, said Benoliels teacher, Serguei Kouznetsov....

Overcome Your Fear of Public Speaking, Become A Better Version of Yourself with Toastmasters

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Communication of thoughts has always been a core part of human behaviour. With the world coming closer, the need for speaking and communicating to a broader social circle has increased. Inevitably, public s...

Amazon expands network in north east ahead of festive sale

E-commerce major Amazon India on Friday announced the expansion of its delivery network in the eight states of North East India ahead of its annual mega festive sale. With close to 60 Amazon-owned and delivery service partner stations in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020