Panels on new curriculum and education board of Delhi will submit reports by next month: Sisodia

Two panels constituted by the AAP government to work on an education board of Delhi and new school curriculum are expected to submit their reports by next month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 19:34 IST
According to Sisodia, both panels are expected to submit their reports by next month. Image Credit: ANI

Two panels constituted by the AAP government to work on an education board of Delhi and new school curriculum are expected to submit their reports by next month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday. Sisodia reviewed the content of "deshbhakti" curriculum for Delhi schools and chaired the third joint review meeting of the committees to take stock of the progress so far.

The work on introducing "deshbhakti" curriculum started in Delhi last year. The two committees -- Delhi Education Board Committee and Delhi Curriculum Reform Committee -- were constituted in July 2020 to recommend new curriculum for children up to the age of 14 years and setting up of education board.

According to Sisodia, both panels are expected to submit their reports by next month. "Assessment would be the basis of deshbhakti curriculum. Understanding of the teacher on where her child stands today and subsequently thereafter on issues like inclusiveness, gender, different forms of discrimination, integrity, care for public property and natural resources, etc. would be the key to enable the child to become true a deshbhakt," Sisodia said.

During the meeting, the new curriculum committee presented the curricular design for enabling children in the age group of 3-8 years with a diversity of knowledge, competencies, values and attitudes. Along the similar lines, the committee will recommend curriculum for children in the age group of 8-11 and 11-14 as well.

"The proposed learning goals should be simple and clear enough for the parents to understand and be an active participant in their child's learning. During the parent-teacher meetings, I have often seen teachers and parents talking only about the subjects and marks obtained by students. Through our new curriculum and assessment practice, the conversation between parents and teachers should shift to the overall growth of the child," Sisodia added. Similarly, the board committee, which is working on creating a new-age assessment system, gave an update on the progress so far. It proposed the structure of the new board along with its functions.

"Assessment is an integral part of the curriculum. Learning does not happen only inside the schools. A child learns from his or her environment outside school also. A robust assessment system should capture every aspect of a child's growth," he said. Sisodia asked the committee members to create tools for parents also by which they can see the progress of their child.

"The era of one-time assessment through a one-sitting exam is over now. We require a system where we are able to track the entire journey of a child, a 360-degree view, capturing different aspects of learning and it is possible to implement such system through effective use of technology," Sisodia said.

