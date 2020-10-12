Malawi President Chakwera expresses concern over gender inequality in teaching profession

President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera has expressed his concern over gender inequality in the teaching profession and the low number of female teachers in rural areas, according to a news report by Malawi 24.

Chakwera had also made the remarks in his address on Sunday for the International Teachers Day which is commemorated on October 5.

According to him, the problem of gender inequality in the teaching workforce should be addressed as it is a matter of great concern.

Chakwera said there is a pattern of decrease from lower to higher education levels in the representation of female teachers.

"The disparity is also noted between the urban and rural schools. These disparities are problematic. For instance, the absence of female teachers has the unintended effect of depriving girls in rural communities of role models that can challenge deep-rooted gender stereotypes," said Chakwera.

His remarks came two days after gender activists demonstrated against his administration of low representation of women in parastatal boards.

In his speech on Sunday, the Malawi leader directed the Ministry of Education to fast track the establishment of the Teacher's council which will ensure that the best practice about teaching is replete with new ideas and inspirational leadership.