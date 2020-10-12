Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malawi President Chakwera expresses concern over gender inequality in teaching profession

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lilongwe | Updated: 12-10-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 13:32 IST
Malawi President Chakwera expresses concern over gender inequality in teaching profession
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@LAZARUSCHAKWERA)

President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera has expressed his concern over gender inequality in the teaching profession and the low number of female teachers in rural areas, according to a news report by Malawi 24.

Chakwera had also made the remarks in his address on Sunday for the International Teachers Day which is commemorated on October 5.

According to him, the problem of gender inequality in the teaching workforce should be addressed as it is a matter of great concern.

Chakwera said there is a pattern of decrease from lower to higher education levels in the representation of female teachers.

"The disparity is also noted between the urban and rural schools. These disparities are problematic. For instance, the absence of female teachers has the unintended effect of depriving girls in rural communities of role models that can challenge deep-rooted gender stereotypes," said Chakwera.

His remarks came two days after gender activists demonstrated against his administration of low representation of women in parastatal boards.

In his speech on Sunday, the Malawi leader directed the Ministry of Education to fast track the establishment of the Teacher's council which will ensure that the best practice about teaching is replete with new ideas and inspirational leadership.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Cong expresses concern over law and order situation under Nitish Kumar govt

By Amit Kumar Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Akhilesh Prasad Singh hit out against the Nitish Kumar led NDA government over the law and order situation in the State and expressed serious concern over the incident where a Dalit woman in ...

Teams will start catching up, need to be ahead of them: Rohit

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have proved to be the team to beat once again in the IPL and skipper Rohit Sharma stressed on the need to remain ahead of their opponents, especially at the back end of the tournament. We have had a good r...

SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL for equal protection of law to transgenders in sexual offences

The Supreme Court Monday sought the Centres reply on a PIL seeking equal protection in law to transgender people on the grounds that there was no penal provision which protects them from offences of sexual assault. A bench headed by Chief J...

SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking equal protection for transgenders against sexual offences

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Central government on a public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to provide equal protection to the transgender community against sexual offences. A bench of the apex court, headed b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020