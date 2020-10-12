Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi University starts its first fully online admission process

Principals of various colleges said the first day of the process was a learning curve for them and there were no technical glitches. The university had announced its first cut-off list on Saturday with Lady Shri Ram College pegging the cut-offs for three honours courses at 100 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 19:36 IST
Delhi University starts its first fully online admission process
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Delhi University on Monday began its first fully online admission process for undergraduate courses in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said. This year, the admission process is being held completely online and the university has advised students not to visit colleges in person. Principals of various colleges said the first day of the process was a learning curve for them and there were no technical glitches.

The university had announced its first cut-off list on Saturday with Lady Shri Ram College pegging the cut-offs for three honours courses at 100 per cent. Shobha Bagai, dean (admissions), said the admission process started at 10 am.

She said there are admission branch officials, grievance redressal officials and nodal officers for each college to assist students in the admission process. The official said the guidelines to complete the admission process and calculate the best of four marks have been uploaded on the website and there is an online calculator to help students calculate whether their best of four marks meet the cut-off criteria of the respective college.

Simrit Kaur, principal of Shri Ram College of Commerce, said, "There were no issues and all applications are in process. No technical glitches were experienced. We had a decent number of applications on the first day. Since it was the first day of the online process, we were slow in the initial few hours but we picked up." She said there were 200 admissions to B.Com (Honours) and 135 to the BA(Honours) Economics. Manoj Sinha, principal of Aryabhatta College and secretary of Delhi University Principals' Association, said, "It is a learning curve for all of us. The admission process is still going on. It is a seamless admission. Candidates can apply through the whole day and we will process the applications." Sinha said many candidates, who applied under the OBC quota, had not uploaded their current OBC certificate on the portal.

He said they asked the candidates to mail the current certificates to the college ID and students were granted admission with a rider that they will have to produce original certificates within 15 days of their admission. Lady Shri Ram College For Women has pegged 100 per cent score for three courses for general category aspirants -- BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology.

Over 3.54 lakh applicants had applied to the university for gaining admission to nearly 70,000 seats available in DU.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

TN's daily COVID-19 case count dips below 5,000 mark

Tamil Nadus daily COVID-19 case count on Monday dipped below the 5,000 mark after a hiatus of nearly three months and the tally stood at 6.61 lakh while the death toll touched 10,314 with 62 more fatalities. The state logged 4,879 new infec...

UPDATE 2-Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire strained by recriminations, fighting reports

Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces accused each other on Monday of launching new attacks in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, increasing strains on a two-day-old humanitarian ceasefire intended to end heavy fighting over the mountain enclave....

Farm laws: Eight Union ministers to hold virtual rallies in Punjab

Eight Union ministers will hold virtual rallies over eight days in Punjab from Tuesday to address apprehensions of farmers amid widespread protests against the Centres farm laws. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Jal Shakti M...

Protest over pregnant woman's death in Rajasthan called off

The protest over the death of a pregnant woman in Rajasthans Churu district last week was called off on Monday after successful talks between a delegation of agitators and the administration over various demands, an official said. The break...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020