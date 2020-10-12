Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram to reopen schools for class 10, 12 students from Oct 16

With Mizoram reporting fewer daily COVID-19 cases, the state government on Monday decided to regularly reopen schools for students of classes 10 and 12 from October 16, a School Education Department official said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 12-10-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 23:08 IST
Mizoram to reopen schools for class 10, 12 students from Oct 16

With Mizoram reporting fewer daily COVID-19 cases, the state government on Monday decided to regularly reopen schools for students of classes 10 and 12 from October 16, a School Education Department official said. The decision was taken in accordance with the Union Home Ministry's order, which allowed states to reopen schools after October 15, depending on the COVID-19 situation in their respective states, School Education Department Director James Lalrinchhana told PTI.

He said the decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte during the day, in which officials of the department and representatives of a church body, the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), student bodies and other stakeholders took part. The Education Department has issued a separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), which should be followed by all the authorities of schools and hostels besides students, he said.

Only those students who test negative for COVID-19 in rapid antigen tests will be allowed in hostels. The state government has partially reopened schools from September 21 for students of classes 9 to 12, allowing them to consult their teachers on subject matters. It set the limit of pupils who could go to the educational institutions in a day.

The attendees of the meeting agreed to continue with the existing system for students of classes 9 to 12 and decided to hold the next deliberation before mid-November to decide on reopening primary to high schools depending on the COVID-19 situation in the state, Lalrinchhana said. He said the School Education Department has conducted activities like online competition, weekly worksheet and televised classes during the lockdown to bridge the education gap.

The issue of extending the current academic session was also discussed in the meeting and the matter was referred to a committee on the school academic calendar to take the final decision, the official said. The Mizoram government had closed all educational institutions and training institutes since March 17 due the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The northeastern state reported nine new coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing its tally to 2,184. At least 36 people were discharged from COVID-19 care centres during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,046, an official said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 93.68 per cent, he said. Mizoram now has 138 active coronavirus cases, he added.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Budgam resident held in Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist case

National Investigation Agency NIA arrested accused Tafazul Hussain Parimoo, a resident of Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen HM terrorist Naveed Babu case.Parimoo allegedly played a key role in supplying arms and...

Budgam resident held in Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist case

National Investigation Agency NIA arrested accused Tafazul Hussain Parimoo, a resident of Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen HM terrorist Naveed Babu case.Parimoo allegedly played a key role in supplying arms and...

Number of COVID patients in French intensive care units highest in nearly 5 months

The number of people being treated in French intensive care units for COVID-19 exceeded 1,500 on Monday for the first time since May 27, authorities said, raising fears of local lockdowns being imposed across the country.The new figure of 1...

Pak’s Supreme Court issues notice to PM Imran Khan for alleged use of public funds for party

Pakistans Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for attending a political gathering of lawyers supportive to his party by allegedly using public funds. The Insaf Lawyers Forum ILF, the legal wing of the ruling...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020