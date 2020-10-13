Left Menu
Over 1,100 inmates pursue education in Nagpur, Amravati jails

Over 1,100 inmates in jails in Nagpur and Amravati are pursuing education through a programme helmed by the Indira Gandhi National Open University, its regional director said on Tuesday on International Day of Education in Prisons.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-10-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 21:04 IST
Over 1,100 inmates in jails in Nagpur and Amravati are pursuing education through a programme helmed by the Indira Gandhi National Open University, its regional director said on Tuesday on International Day of Education in Prisons. The International Day of Education in Prisons, celebrated annually on October 13, was adopted in 2014 to mark 25 years of a set of recommendations outlining needs and responsibilities concerning education of imprisoned persons.

"Education in prisons benefits the individual and society. It helps the inmate lead a better, positive life. The educational qualification also helps him be gainfully employed once released," IGNOU Nagpur regional centre director Dr P Sivasroop. "Starting with 12 students in the first batch in 2011, Nagpur region now has 1,125 student prisoners pursuing BA, MA, MBA and other certificate courses. IGNOU special study centres were started in Nagpur and Amravati central prisons in 2010 and 2011 respectively," he informed.

