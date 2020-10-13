Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guardians association welcomes HC order to schools to offer minimum 20 pc reduction in fees

The HC on Tuesday ordered the private schools here to offer a minimum 20 per cent reduction in fees across the board, while directing that non-essential charges for use of facilities not availed of will not be permissible. Supriyo Bhattacharya said on behalf of United Guardians' Association "we are yet to go through the judgement of the HC.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 22:55 IST
Guardians association welcomes HC order to schools to offer minimum 20 pc reduction in fees

The apex body of guardians of 145 private schools in the state on Tuesday welcomed the order of the Calcutta High Court asking schools to offer a minimum 20 per cent reduction in fees. The HC on Tuesday ordered the private schools here to offer a minimum 20 per cent reduction in fees across the board, while directing that non-essential charges for use of facilities not availed of will not be permissible.

Supriyo Bhattacharya said on behalf of United Guardians' Association "we are yet to go through the judgement of the HC. But if the HC ordered a minimum 20 per cent reduction of fees and directed there should not be any charges for facilities not availed during the lockdown period, apparently our main demand has been met to a large extent." He said "had the order been solely about the reduction of tuition fees only we would have reservations." Bhattacharya said the association will come up with a detailed response after reading the entire judgement but expressed happiness for the win after a long battle which "we had to launch risking COVID-19 situation as the private schools were even not honouring the notice of the state government for not taking non-tuition fees during the pandemic phase." Nabarun Dey, General Secretary of the Association of Head of ICSE Schools, Bengal, said the association has not yet taken any decision in the wake of the HC order. However individually as the Principal of Central Modern School in the city, he said it will throw private schools having limited resources to a "serious crisis".

"On behalf of my school I can say after carefully examining the whole order, we may approach the Supreme Court for a review of the HC ruling," he said. Dey said "schools like ours will face a serious crisis if there is 20 per cent slash in fees. How will we pay the hiked salaries of the school staff which was effective from January. We did not effect any hike in fees in this academic session for the pandemic situation and ran online classes during lockdown.

"There are certain recurring maintenance costs which we could not stop including paying electricity charge and paying the school transport staff among others." The HC order came after guardians of students of the 145 schools, mostly in and around the city, had moved petitions seeking reduction in school fees since only online classes are being held during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Directing that there will be no increase in fees during the financial year 2020-21, the court ordered that from April, 2020 till the month following the one in which the schools reopen in the physical mode, all 145 schools will offer a minimum of 20 per cent reduction of fees across the board.

The division bench directed that non-essential charges for use of facilities like additional charges for laboratory, craft, sporting facilities or extracurricular activities or the like, which are not availed of, will not be permissible during the months that the schools have not functioned in the physical mode. The court made it clear that there will be no refund of the fees already paid.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

Wipro to acquire Eximius Design for $80 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Eli Lilly antibody trial paused due to potential safety concern

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment has been paused because of a safety concern.Out of an abundance of caution, the ACTIV-3 independent data safety ...

COVID-19: NHRC sends advisories to ministries, state govts on protecting right to mental health

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the National Human Rights Commission has issued advisories to various ministries and states stressing on human rights aspects, including protection of rights to mental health of people, officials said on T...

Soccer-FA warns against breakaway as EFL clubs enthuse over proposals

English footballs increasingly bitter row over plans to change the structure and financing of the game descended into threats and warnings ahead of Wednesdays crunch meeting of Premier League clubs.The plans, backed by Liverpool and Manches...

AP Explains: The promise of 5G wireless - speed, hype, risk

A much-hyped network upgrade called 5G means different things to different people. To industry proponents, its the next huge innovation in wireless internet. To the U.S. government, its the backbone technology of a future that America will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020