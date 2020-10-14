Left Menu
Sebi gives more time to submit applications for securities market trainers  
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sebi has extended the deadline to November 6 for individuals and entities to submit applications for Securities Market Trainers (SMARTs), who will supplement the regulator's investor education initiative amid growing retail participation in the capital markets. Earlier, the last date for sending applications was October 16.

Noting that an educated investor is a "protected investor", Sebi said it felt a need to increase the outreach of investor education programs so that investors understand the securities market better and make informed investment decisions. The regulator, which invited applications in September from eligible persons to be empanelled as SMARTs to conduct investor awareness program, in a public notice said the last date for submission of applications has now been extended to November 6.

SMARTs are expected to conduct investor awareness programs for existing and prospective investors in the securities markets. In these programs, topics related to basics of securities markets, rights and responsibilities of investors, understanding the risks and rewards involved while investing in the market, grievance redressal mechanism, among others, are expected to be covered.

These programs would be conducted in various regional languages, in addition to English and Hindi. According to Sebi, individual SMARTs are expected to conduct programmes in their respective districts so that investors in tier-II and tier-III cities are also benefitted.

The capital markets watchdog has been undertaking various investor awareness activities, including seminars or webinars with stock exchanges, depositories, multimedia campaign, among others. The applicants may either be individuals or organisations working in the field related to law, commerce, management, economics and financial markets education. The organisation could be a trust or society company or partnership registered under the relevant Acts.

In case of an individual applicant, the applicant must have a graduate degree from a recognized university with 50 per cent marks and at least five years of experience of either working or teaching in the areas of law, commerce, management, economics or financial markets education. If an applicant is an organisation, then at least one member of the governing body must have a graduate degree from a recognized university with 50 per cent marks and at least five years of experience of either working or teaching in the areas of law, commerce, management, economics or financial markets education.

The SMARTs would be provided reimbursement for the expenses incurred by them, subject to prescribed limits for conducting investor awareness programs on securities markets throughout the country.

