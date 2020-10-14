Grand Maratha Foundation conducts health check-up of tribals in Yeoor Hills, Thane

In this fight against the outbreak of novel Coronavirus, masses at large have become aware and understand the need for their good health and immunity. However, at present, the tribal community is at risk due to a lack of awareness in maintaining social distancing and taking care of themselves and their families. Recognizing this problem, the Grand Maratha Foundation examined the conducted health check-ups for the tribal population of Yeoor in Thane. The foundation also distributed medicines, sanitizers, soaps, masks, and other health-promoting materials. Ms. Madhvi Shelatkar, the trustee (GMF) on behalf of the Foundation along with Shri Rajesh Tawde was present as the chief guest. Under his guidance medicines for various ailments including sanitizers, soaps and masks were distributed to the tribals to maintain personal hygiene.

Mr. Rohit Shelatkar, Founder, Grand Maratha Foundation said, "The Grand Maratha Foundation is always committed to taking care of the underprivileged by providing them better facilities to ensure their well-being. While the country is fighting the Coronavirus, we, the members of the Grand Maratha Foundation, have reached out to the affected families and have helped them become well equipped to endure this pandemic. " Along with the medical team, guests Mr. Hemantji Jadhav, Mr. Mohan Desai, Mr. Sanjay Thakur, and Mr. Amarendra Tiwari were present at the health check-up. About Grand Maratha Foundation: Grand Maratha Foundation provides all-around educational support to farmers which cover the right pricing to efficient distribution to modern techniques so as to empower the farmers in creating a better livelihood for themselves and break this vicious circle of debt and poverty. With a special focus on Vidharba, Grand Maratha Foundation also provides financial help to empower the farmers to give the best education to their kids and for starting allied activities in the agrarian and rural sectors which involves widows who can earn their livelihood. They have also introduced and encouraged E-Learning through the donation of computers to schools. Grand Maratha Foundation aims to provide comprehensive solutions to farmers and their families by creating a better livelihood for them and break this vicious circle of debt and poverty. The Foundation is active in the regions of Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, and Nagpur in Maharashtra providing all-around development for farmers and their families. The aim is to have farmers be future-ready by minimizing the operational glitches faced by them and empowering them to live a better life.