These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. DEL45 BIZ-LD FARMERS-MEET No minister present, Punjab farmers boycott meeting on new farm laws New Delhi/Chandigarh: Farmers' organisations from Punjab on Wednesday boycotted a meeting called by the Union agriculture ministry to resolve their concerns over new farm laws and accused the government of playing double standards with no minister present to hear them out. . DEL42 PB-FARM-LAWS-ASSEMBLY Punjab to bring legislation against Centre's farm laws; special assembly session on Oct 19 Chandigarh: The Punjab government has decided to convene a special session of the state assembly on October 19 to bring in legislation to counter the Centre's farm laws. .

DES20 HR-INLD-CHAUTALA People unhappy with BJP-JJP govt, Baroda bypoll results will seal its fate: Ex-CM Chautala Chandigarh: Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala on Wednesday attacked the BJP-JJP combine, saying people are unhappy with it and results of the next month's Baroda assembly bypolls will decide the fate of the coalition government. DES2 UP-GANGRAPE-SUICIDE 15-yr-old Dalit 'gangrape victim' ends life in UP's Chitrakoot: Police Chitrakoot (UP): A Dalit teenage girl, who was allegedly raped by three men, has ended her life by hanging herself in this district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said. . DES12 UP-EXPLOSION-TOLL Death toll in explosion at Aligarh's Delhi Gate rises to four, 12 injured Aligarh (UP): The death toll in the explosion at a toy factory in Delhi Gate area here has risen to four, while a dozen people have sustained injuries in the incident, police said on Wednesday. .

DES4 HP-MINISTER-VIRUS Himachal Technical Education minister tests COVID-19 positive Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda has tested positive for coronavirus. . DES16 UKD-SCHOOLS Schools for classes X, XII to reopen in Uttarakhand from Nov 1 Dehradun: Schools will reopen in Uttarakhand for classes X and XII on November 1 after their prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic..