Kenya: Candidates complaints about TSC's scoring system to recruit teachers

Teachers from Kenya who have applied for the 11,574 vacancies have complained that the scoring system used to recruit by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is grossly flawed and disadvantages for some candidates, according to a news report by Nation.

The candidates have called for a review of the system so that it gives all deserving candidates an equal chance based on their qualifications rather than the parameters set by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

The teachers said the system favors those who graduated earlier irrespective of their qualifications or performance at the interviews currently going on.

More than 300,000 teachers applied for jobs, exposing the level of joblessness among university and college graduates. The selection process started last October 8 and ended on October 14.

The commission had to reschedule the recruitment after it was overwhelmed by the high number of applicants. It sent lists of the qualified candidates to principals of schools where vacancies exist, but the applicants have complained about the selection process of the best candidates.

Most of the candidates have not even bothered to appear before the interview panels since the scoring system locks them out outright.

"Why did they have to invite all 200 of us for the interviews when it is so clear only 15 candidates stand a chance? It's a complete waste of time," said a candidate.