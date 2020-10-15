Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM launches ‘hath dhona, roke corona’ on Global Handwashing Day

Exuding confidence that all the people would connect with the help of programmes launched under the campaign and will make personal hygiene a part of their daily routine, the chief minister said washing hand is important in breaking the chain of corona infection. To mark the day, special handwashing programs were organised in all the districts of the state from 10 am to 12 noon.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-10-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 15:48 IST
UP CM launches ‘hath dhona, roke corona’ on Global Handwashing Day

Lucknow Oct 15 PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stressed that common habits of personal hygiene like washing hands can keep coronavirus infection at bay and help people lead a healthy and disease-free life. The chief minister emphasised upon the sanitation practice while launching a “hath dhona, roke corona" campaign on the occasion of the Global Handwashing Day, an official spokesperson said.

“Washing hand is an important part of behaviour through which we can save ourselves from different kinds of diseases. In corona times, washing hands is especially important as there is no medicine for this pandemic and precaution and alertness is the only way to check it,” said Adityanath. The chief minister launched the campaign digitally from his official residence.

Noting that the world observes October 15 as Global Handwashing Day, Adityanath expressed happiness that this programme is being taken forward in the state. Exuding confidence that all the people would connect with the help of programmes launched under the campaign and will make personal hygiene a part of their daily routine, the chief minister said washing hand is important in breaking the chain of corona infection.

To mark the day, special handwashing programs were organised in all the districts of the state from 10 am to 12 noon. These programs were held maintaining necessary social distancing norms, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, girl students of Delhi University staged various kinds of handwashing demonstrations in the background of Taj Mahal in Agra. The students from the national capital, who are part of hygiene pioneer Sulabh International's sanitation club, drove to Agra to create awareness about the importance of handwashing amid the COVID pandemic.

Founder of Sulabh sanitation movement Bindeshwar Pathak in a statement said, “Since 1970s Sulabh has propagated the importance of handwashing with soap as the best way to reduce disease transmission." PTI SAB SMI RAX RAX.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

EU sanctions Russian officials over Navalny poisoning

The European Union imposed sanctions on top Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in an unexpectedly robust and swift response to the August poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Pushed by France and Germany,...

Make Kerala carbon-neutral through greenhouses, says CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15 PTI Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state should transform itself into a carbon-neutral region by setting up greenhouses. Inaugurating through video conference the 1,261st greenhouse set up h...

Social protection coverage in Asia and the Pacific ‘riddled with gaps’

The need for social protection safety nets has been further highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific ESCAP and the UN International Labour Organization ILO said in a new repor...

Moscow to introduce QR-codes at nightclubs as Russian virus deaths peak

Authorities in Moscow said a QR-code system would be introduced at late-night entertainment venues from Oct. 19 in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus as deaths in Russia hit a record daily high on Thursday.Russia reported 28...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020