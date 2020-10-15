Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya govt allows schools to reopen but disapproves of regular classes

The Meghalaya government allowed schools to reopen on Thursday, the day 'Unlock 5' came into being across the country, but disapproved of regular classes in any educational institutions any time soon in view of the COVID pandemic, an official said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 20:42 IST
Meghalaya govt allows schools to reopen but disapproves of regular classes

The Meghalaya government allowed schools to reopen on Thursday, the day 'Unlock 5' came into being across the country, but disapproved of regular classes in any educational institutions any time soon in view of the COVID pandemic, an official said. "Regular class activities for schools, colleges, educational institutions will remain closed till further notification," the principal secretary to the education department, D P Wahlang said in a notification.

Schools, however, will be permitted to open for activities like student-teacher counselling, assignments and submission of work by students of class six and above, it said. Schools in the state were allowed to reopen partially in September, six months after they were closed due to the pandemic.

The state government has rationalised the school curriculum for this academic year and the adjusted academic calendar for all levels in view of the situation, as per the government notification. The schools have been asked to develop individual microplanning relating to flexibility in timings, student visit and uniform code and ensure short duration visit of students.

The direction by the ministry of home affairs which emphasised on easing of restrictions in areas outside containment zones across the country has also been taken into consideration, it said. The notification said that all schools should prepare a continuous learning plan for students, continue online or distance learning modes and ensure 50 per cent attendance of teaching and non-teaching staff.

The department has laid strict emphasis on compliance of health protocols related to the pandemic, including sanitising of all teaching materials. Anyone who is sick should not come to the school and follow necessary protocols in this regard, the government notification added.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad Police launches ‘Operation Awara’; 238 ‘vagabonds’ held

To put a curb on crimes like chain-snatching and mobile phone theft, the Ghaziabad Police has launched Operation Awara, under which suspicious vagabonds are being arrested, an official said on Thursday. Police have nabbed 238 suspects so fa...

WHO names independent body to investigate Congo sex abuse claims

Adds details, quotes throughout By Nellie PeytonDAKAR, Oct 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The World Health Organization WHO said on Thursday it was setting up a seven-person independent commission to investigate claims of sexual exploitati...

Soccer-Hasenhuettl says Project Big Picture would create boring Premier League

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl says the Premier League would become boring and fairytales like Leicester Citys 2015-16 title run would be impossible if Project Big Picture came in. Premier League clubs on Wednesday rejected plans put...

IOC gives assurance to sports bodies that Tokyo is on track

The International Olympic Committee tried to assure dozens of international sports federations on Thursday that the postponed Tokyo Games will open on July 23. The IOC and Tokyo organizers have been holding on-line sessions this week with a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020