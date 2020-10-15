Left Menu
Development News Edition

For Classes 9 to 12, Punjab decides to reopen schools from Oct 19

Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla informed that as the home department has issued guidelines for the reopening of schools in areas outside containment zones, the school education department has also issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure safety of the students. He further said the detailed guidelines on reopening of schools have also been sent to district education officers and school authorities for precise implementation while allowing students to attend physical classes.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-10-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 21:48 IST
For Classes 9 to 12, Punjab decides to reopen schools from Oct 19

The Punjab government on Thursday said it would reopen schools for students of Classes 9 to 12 in the areas outside containment zones in the state from October 19. Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla informed that as the home department has issued guidelines for the reopening of schools in areas outside containment zones, the school education department has also issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure safety of the students.

He further said the detailed guidelines on reopening of schools have also been sent to district education officers and school authorities for precise implementation while allowing students to attend physical classes. Singla said after reopening schools, safety of the students will be the utmost priority of the government and a special team of officers of the education department will be formed to implement the SOPs in the schools.

He pointed out that though the schools were being reopened, the online/distance learning classes shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and attendance of all students will not be mandatory. “As the schools are already conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so. The students will be able to attend the physical classes only with the written consent of parents,” the minister said in a statement here.

Singla informed that the parents should also ensure that their ward will be wearing a face mask when they go to school and make them aware about not to exchange the masks with others. He added that the parents should also encourage their ward to wear full-sleeved clothes to minimise the interaction with any external surface.

The education minister said the schools will open for three hours a day for students and only students of Classes 9 to 12 will be called in school. No student of any other class will be called to the school. He added, “If the strength of the students is large in the school and social distancing norms are not maintainable, in that case, the school head or management may take a decision on whether to hold the classes in two shifts or call the students at alternate days, at their own level.” PTI CHS VSD HDA

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

2017 London Marathon champ Wanjiru banned 4 years for doping

Former London Marathon winner Daniel Wanjiru of Kenya has been banned for four years for doping. The Athletics Integrity Unit said it was highly likely that Wanjiru used prohibited substances, citing abnormalities in his biological passport...

Manish Shukla murder case: production warrant issued against man lodged in Bihar jail

A court here in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district issued a production warrant against one person lodged in a Bihar jail on a prayer by the CID in connection with the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla. The court ordered that Subodh Si...

Ghaziabad Police launches ‘Operation Awara’; 238 ‘vagabonds’ held

To put a curb on crimes like chain-snatching and mobile phone theft, the Ghaziabad Police has launched Operation Awara, under which suspicious vagabonds are being arrested, an official said on Thursday. Police have nabbed 238 suspects so fa...

WHO names independent body to investigate Congo sex abuse claims

Adds details, quotes throughout By Nellie PeytonDAKAR, Oct 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The World Health Organization WHO said on Thursday it was setting up a seven-person independent commission to investigate claims of sexual exploitati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020