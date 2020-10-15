Video shows how to cheat in online exam, SPPU files complaint

Officials of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have complained to the police over a video on a social media platform which gives tips about how to cheat during online examinations of the varsity. Several varsities and colleges are resorting to online exams due to the coronavirus threat.

In the seven-minute-long video, an unidentified person is heard instructing how to hide the webcam and describing other tricks for cheating. "We reported the video to the police and filed a complaint application seeking action against the unidentified person who uploaded it," said a senior official from the Examination Department of SPPU.

Anil Shewale, Senior Inspector of Chatushringi police station, said they forwarded the application to the cyber cell of Pune Police. "By following the tips given in the video, it is possible to cheat during online exams. So we have also asked the IT section of the varsity to look into these lacunae in their system," he added.