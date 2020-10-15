Kolkata top cop takes stock of safety arrangements at Durga puja pandals

With just seven days to go before the Durga puja revelry begins, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma on Thursday visited prominent puja pandals here to find out if the arrangements made by the organisers were in tune with the state's COVID-19 guidelines. Sharma, during the day, took stock of the preparations at Deshapriya Park, Chetla Agrani, Suruchi Sangha, Udayan Sangha, College Square and Mohammed Ali Park.

The top officer also checked if the entry and exit points of the marquees, and its surrounding area were spacious enough for people to maintain physical distance. "Organisers will have to raise awareness through advertisements and public address systems so that people do not forget the protocols. But it's also the responsibility of people to follow the guidelines," Sharma said.