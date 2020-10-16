Campaign For #RISEAGAIN By JD Institute Of Fashion Technology Continues

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After collaborating with ace Fashion Choreographer and Actor, Rahul Dev Shetty for their #RISEAGAIN campaign, JD Institute of Fashion Technology recently shot with industry stalwarts from verticals like Retail Sector and Entertainment. The initiative intends to promote a positive outlook and advocates the message to adapt to the New Normal. Collaborations with key industry experts creates impactful messages and high visibility for the campaign among their fan base, followers and peers. It also which helps in mobilising young followers for a constructive outcome. #RISEAGAIN was conceptualised by JD Institute of Fashion Technology to empower the general public through powerful visuals presented through social media. The campaign includes series of videos that were released on various social media handles of the institute. The medium has provided to be instrumental during these times. It has created a means to connect with the community at large and reach out to every nook and cranny.

Representing the retail sector was Ritu Mehta, Vice President - Marketing South, Phoenix Market City Bangalore. She provided an insight on the power of technology. During these times it provided a reprieve to the retailers to deliver a seamless shopping experience to its shoppers without the need to step into the stores. Giving voice to the entertainment industry was Neha Saxena, popular actress from the South Film Industry. Noted for her works in the Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Tulu alongwith Hindi cinemas. She spoke about how peers and struggling actors need to cultivate an optimistic mindset, work on one's craft and fight fears to emerge victorious. JD Institute of Fashion Technology will continue to provide an in-depth synopsis of various verticals by collaborating with key industry representatives. The intent is to help citizens #RISEAGAIN and tread into the New Normal without fear, but with utmost precaution.

About JD Institute of Fashion Technology Established in 1988, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the multiple award-winning Design Institute with 38+ learning centers across India, is nurturing masterminds from all over India to translate their dreams into success. Since its inception, the Institute has carved a niche in the field of design education and has metamorphosed into an industry leader that develops courses with a pulse on the needs of the industry. To cater to the ever-growing market, JD Institute offers a plethora of courses in the area of Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Entrepreneurship, Fashion Business Management, Visual Merchandising, Fashion Photography, and Hair and Make-up Artistry. With the aid of a vigorous combination of Research, Mentoring, Practical exposure, and Class-room training, the Institute plays a key role in shaping the students to become the industry experts of tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jdinstitute.edu.in