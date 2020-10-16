Left Menu
Development News Edition

NOCs of nine pvt schools cancelled in Punjab

No Objection Certificates (NOCs) given to nine private schools were cancelled by the Punjab Education Department for violating government instructions, state Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said on Friday. The department found their replies unsatisfactory and their NOCs were cancelled, Singla said in a statement here. He said the state government will not allow any school management to exploit employees or flout any other instruction.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-10-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 21:26 IST
NOCs of nine pvt schools cancelled in Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

No Objection Certificates (NOCs) given to nine private schools were cancelled by the Punjab Education Department for violating government instructions, state Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said on Friday. Singla said he had been personally monitoring complaints against such schools and after reviewing the cases of these nine schools, he decided to cancel their NOCs for defying the government directions.

He said most of the complaints were by the employees for not paying them salaries or being paid less by their respective institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic. After receiving the complaints against these schools, the education department served notices upon their managements. The department found their replies unsatisfactory and their NOCs were cancelled, Singla said in a statement here.

He said the state government will not allow any school management to exploit employees or flout any other instruction. Among these institutions, two schools are from Amritsar, three from Ludhiana and one each from Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Bathinda and Jalandhar districts, the minister said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Biden out-raises Trump USD 383M to USD 248M in September

President Donald Trump was out-raised by Democrat Joe Biden in September and is being outgunned financially by his rival with just weeks to go until Election Day. Trumps campaign, along with the Republican National Committee and associated ...

Bank of Baroda inks pact with Mahindra & Mahindra for tractor finance

To push agriculture finance, state-owned Bank of Baroda BoB on Friday said it has entered into a pact with Mahindra and Mahindra for tractor finance business. The lender, through its over 5,000 rural and semi-urban branch network, will prov...

Orissa HC adjourns hearing on pleas against idol height restriction in Durga Puja pandals

The Orissa High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on a batch of writ petitions, seeking to quash the restriction on the height of idols at Durga Puja pandals imposed by the state government. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Moha...

Mexico vows purge after ex-defense chief arrested in U.S.

Mexicos president on Friday promised to clean up the armed forces but backed its current leadership after the arrest of a former defense minister on U.S drug charges, which he called evidence some of his predecessors were mafiosi. The stunn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020