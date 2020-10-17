SP announces 39-member U’khand state executive, appoints Satyanarayan Sachan as its president

The Samajwadi Party Saturday announced a 39-member executive committee for its Uttarakhand unit, appointing Satyanarayan Sachan as its president

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the party's Uttarakhand in-charge and national general secretary Rajendra Chaudhary said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has appointed Sachan as new president of the state unit. Sachan will be assisted by three new vice-presidents, one 'pramukh' general secretary, two general secretaries, treasurer and 20 secretaries, Chaudhary said.