SP announces 39-member U’khand state executive, appoints Satyanarayan Sachan as its president

SP announces 39-member U’khand state executive, appoints Satyanarayan Sachan as its presidentPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-10-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 17:18 IST
The Samajwadi Party Saturday announced a 39-member executive committee for its Uttarakhand unit, appointing Satyanarayan Sachan as its president
In a statement issued here on Saturday, the party's Uttarakhand in-charge and national general secretary Rajendra Chaudhary said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has appointed Sachan as new president of the state unit. Sachan will be assisted by three new vice-presidents, one 'pramukh' general secretary, two general secretaries, treasurer and 20 secretaries, Chaudhary said.
