Invest in Goa, expect ease of business, CM tells US firms

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday asked companies from the United States of America to invest in his state through "100 per cent FDI route" and promised them "single window clearance". Speaking at a gathering of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Sawant said, "Goa's Investment Promotion Board will facilitate the investments on priority basis with all clearances through a single-window system." Goa had among the lowest industrial power tariffs in the country and it also had a long association with the USA with several students from here studying there, the CM said.

Sawant said the pharmaceutical sector, with a turnover of Rs 18,000 crore last year, was one of the mainstays of the economy with robust exports to the USA and other nations. "The focus of my government is on setting up education hubs, knowledge-based industries, entertainment hubs etc. The state's new IT and start-up promotion policy is aimed at attracting new-age tech firms which would be given requisite infrastructure," Sawant told the gathering.