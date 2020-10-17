Left Menu
Development News Edition

Invest in Goa, expect ease of business, CM tells US firms

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday asked companies from the United States of America to invest in his state through "100 per cent FDI route" and promised them "single window clearance".

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-10-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 20:08 IST
Invest in Goa, expect ease of business, CM tells US firms
Goa had among the lowest industrial power tariffs in the country and it also had a long association with the USA with several students from here studying there, the CM said. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday asked companies from the United States of America to invest in his state through "100 per cent FDI route" and promised them "single window clearance". Speaking at a gathering of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Sawant said, "Goa's Investment Promotion Board will facilitate the investments on priority basis with all clearances through a single-window system." Goa had among the lowest industrial power tariffs in the country and it also had a long association with the USA with several students from here studying there, the CM said.

Sawant said the pharmaceutical sector, with a turnover of Rs 18,000 crore last year, was one of the mainstays of the economy with robust exports to the USA and other nations. "The focus of my government is on setting up education hubs, knowledge-based industries, entertainment hubs etc. The state's new IT and start-up promotion policy is aimed at attracting new-age tech firms which would be given requisite infrastructure," Sawant told the gathering.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

ICC delegation to visit Sudan to discuss case against Bashir

An International Criminal Court delegation is to visit Sudan to discuss the cases of ousted president Omar al-Bashir and other former officials, the government on Saturday.The delegation, led by prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, will discuss coope...

Maha rain fury: CM to visit Solapur, Osmanabad on Mon-Tue

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray will tour rain-affected areas of Solapur on Mondayand Osmanabad on Tuesday, an official saidHeavy rains and floods have claimed at least 48 livesin Maharashtras Pune division, of which Solapur is a...

Rotor blade of chopper that flew Union minister to poll rally damaged at Patna airport; no casualty

The rotor blade of the helicopter that flew Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to a poll rally in Bihar was damaged at the Patna airport on Saturday after he disembarked from the aircraft, his office said. The incident occurred after Prasad...

Allahabad HC questions 3-month delay in filing FIR in rape case; SSP, SHO to appear before court

Taking a serious note of inordinate delay of three months in filing an FIR on the basis of a complaint lodged by a rape survivor, the Allahabad High Court has directed the Allahabad SSP and the SHO of Phoolpur police station to appear befor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020