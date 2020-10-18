Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jammu emerging as North India's education hub: Union minister

Asserting that Jammu is fast emerging as North India's education hub, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said with the constitutional changes in Jammu and Kashmir last year, they hoped to be able to overcome the impediment of attracting the best of faculty for recently established educational institutions.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-10-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 21:18 IST
Jammu emerging as North India's education hub: Union minister
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Asserting that Jammu is fast emerging as North India's education hub, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said with the constitutional changes in Jammu and Kashmir last year, they hoped to be able to overcome the impediment of attracting the best of faculty for recently established educational institutions. The Union minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office was speaking after laying the foundation stone of a new education complex named after Pandit Madam Mohan Malviya at the Central University, Jammu. "With the constitutional changes that took place after August 5, 2019, it is hoped that the biggest impediment in attracting the best of faculty from across the country for these educational institutions will be overcome," the minister said. He said the standard of any institution can be maintained only when there is total professionalism and no compromise in the selection of scholars, and when the institution is ready to facilitate and incentivise the best of the faculty to take up teaching assignments. Singh also noted that through the Department of Space, of which he is in-charge, north India's first Space and Research Study Centre has been started at Central University Jammu and K Radhakrishnan, a renowned space scientist who is also known as the father of Mars Mission, has been appointed as the advisor. The Union minister said the DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training), which is also under his charge, is working out the feasibility of setting up the first of its kind Study Centre of Governance at Central University, Jammu.

"For any educational institution to receive a wider recognition and identity, there are essentially two prerequisites. Either there should be an extraordinary faculty which can produce research publications of international level or there should be exclusive departments of study which are not easily available," he said. This is one of the first central universities in the country to have such an educational complex named after Malviya, who along with Syama Prasad Mookerjee, was among the leading academicians of the first half of 20th century but, he said, their contribution somehow did not receive the amount of recognition that it deserved. Singh added that this was a befitting tribute to him.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Senior PLO official Erekat taken to hospital after COVID-19 condition worsens

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Israel on Sunday for treatment of a worsening case of COVID-19, the Palestine Liberation Organization said. Witnesses said Erekat, 65, was on a stretcher when ...

Nadda to visit North Bengal on Monday, address party workers

BJP national president J P Nadda will visit Siliguri in North Bengal on Monday to take stock of organisational matters, ahead of 2021 Assembly elections, party sources said. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda have addressed severa...

Adani to complete 1,000 MW transmission line to Mumbai by Dec 2022

Adani Transmission Ltd ATL on Sunday affirmed that it will be able to execute a transmission line and sub-station project at suburban Vikhroli which will enhance the power supply by 1,000 MW to the financial capital, by the end of next year...

Stubble burning: Action against two revenue officials

The Ghaziabad administration has initiated action against two revenue record keepers for dereliction of duty after stubble burning was witnessed in the areas of their posting, an official said on Sunday. Besides, two FIRs have been register...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020