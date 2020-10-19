Sivasankar discharged from Medical college hospital

Suspended IAS officer and former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, M Sivasankar, who is facing a probe in the gold smuggling case, was on Monday discharged from the medical college hospital here. Earlier in the day, the Kerala High Court had restrained his arrest by the Customs till October 23.

Sivasankar had been admitted to the hospital on Friday after he complained of uneasiness when Customs officials arrived at his home and served notice to appear before them at 6 PM that day. He was first shifted to a private hospital and the next day, to the Medical college hospital.

In his anticipatory bail plea moved before the High Court on Monday, Sivasankar stated that he developed chest pain while being taken by the Customs for questioning and was rushed to the hospital. The private hospital where he was admitted had ruled out a stroke but stated that the MRI of the spine revealed multiple disc prolapse in the lumbar and cervical region.

His angiogram was normal. The back pain was due to lumbar disc prolapse compressing the spinal roots, the hospital said.