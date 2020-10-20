Left Menu
J-K Lt Governor meets UT's NEET topper

Applauding efforts of young NEET qualifiers from across the union territory, Sinha remarked that he is well aware of the inherent strength of people of the region and the government is committed to providing the requisite environment for their progress. "Our youngsters deserve every opportunity to achieve their dreams and it is our duty to provide resources and support they need to succeed," he said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:52 IST
J-K Lt Governor meets UT's NEET topper

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday met union territory's NEET topper Basit Bilal Khan at the Raj Bhavan. The Lt Governor congratulated Khan for his extraordinary feat and commended him for setting an incredible example for all youngsters.

“I wish him many more laurels in future. He represents our future and his hard work and perseverance are going to inspire many to achieve their goals,” Sinha said. Applauding efforts of young NEET qualifiers from across the union territory, Sinha remarked that he is well aware of the inherent strength of people of the region and the government is committed to providing the requisite environment for their progress.

“Our youngsters deserve every opportunity to achieve their dreams and it is our duty to provide resources and support they need to succeed,” he said. "These achievements go a long way to make positive changes in society and all these young achievers will be key drivers of socio-economic growth and community development in the region," Sinha added.

Basit Bilal Khan, who hails from Narwa of Pulwama, was accompanied by his father Bilal Ahmad Khan and Pulwama Chief Education Officer Soni Sonam. He has scored 695 marks out of 720, securing 99.98 percentile in the NEET-2020 exam, the result of which was declared recently.

