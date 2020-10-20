Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN Ministers meet Guv, seek nod for 7.5 per cent med quota

A five-member ministerial delegation of the Tamil Nadu cabinet on Tuesday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit, seeking approval for a bill providing 7.5 per cent reservation on a preferential basis in medical admissions for state government school students who clear NEET.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:04 IST
TN Ministers meet Guv, seek nod for 7.5 per cent med quota

A five-member ministerial delegation of the Tamil Nadu cabinet on Tuesday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit, seeking approval for a bill providing 7.5 per cent reservation on a preferential basis in medical admissions for state government school students who clear NEET. The Tamil Nadu Assembly had on September 15 unanimously passed the bill to provide the said horizontal quota in medical admissions for state government school students who clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Today's meeting comes in the backdrop of various political parties, including the DMK and PMK, urging the Governor to give assent to the bill so that the quota can be implemented this year itself. Senior Ministers K A Sengkottaiyan (School Education), D Jayakumar (Fisheries), K P Anbalagan (Higher Education), C Ve Shanmugam (Law) and C Vijaya Baskar (Health) met Purohit at the Raj Bhavan.

"Seeking approval (for the bill), on the Chief Minister's (K Palaniswami) direction, we ministers met the Governor," Jayakumar later told reporters. When the bill is made into the law, it will enable many government school students to become doctors, he said, even as he hinted that the ensuing counselling for medical admissions can be held only if the reservation is implemented.

Tamil Nadu was a land of social justice, ensured during the rule of former AIADMK chief ministers, the late M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, and the present quota move was another attempt in that direction, he added. The Governor has been apprised of the situation in the state and that his assent for the bill will benefit students.

"We requested for his approval as counselling is due soon...he said he will announce a good decision...he gave a patient hearing," the Minister added. Asked if there was any "delay" on the part of the Governor to give his nod, Jayakumar said the matter was under his consideration and that "he cannot be compelled." The Minister said "we are hopeful" of a positive decision on the matter.

The reservation would be available for undergraduate programmes in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine and homeopathy but would not apply to seats reserved for all-India quota. Students who studied in government schools shall also be entitled to compete for the government seats, other than those set apart on preferential basis, along with those who studied in private schools, according to the legislation.

Those students, who studied from the sixth standard to Higher Secondary in government schools, including those run by local bodies, and have qualified the NEET, would benefit from the legislation..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Make your Kitchen Hygienic and Elegant with Häfele Blanco Kitchen Sinks and Faucets

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoirHfele, the international leader in Interior Functionality, introduces Blanco Kitchen and Faucets, where hygiene meets design. In these times where hygiene has become the top concern for everyone, all the s...

C'garh governor sends back proposal to hold special assembly session

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey has returned with some queries the state governments proposal seeking to convene a special session of the assembly. The Congress government in the state had said earlier that it intends to enact laws to ...

Animal Kingdom Season 5 filming continues, plot, episode nos. revealed

The much anticipated Animal Kingdom Season 5 was supposed to be premiered in May 2020. But the production was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Fans need to wait further for the fifth season as the world is still badly...

Rain delays Maha cane crushing season: Sugar units assn chief

Heavy rains recently in several parts of Maharashtras cane belt will result in a delay in crushing by sugar factories, a senior functionary of a federation of these units said on Tuesday. Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar Factories Federa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020