Golden Jubilee Building of Chemical Engineering of NIT Tiruchirappalli to be foundation stone of Swarnim Bharat project

Union Minister of Education Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' inaugurated virtually the Golden Jubilee Building of the Department of Chemical Engineering of NIT Tiruchirappalli today. Shri. Bhaskar Bhat, Chairperson BOG, NIT Tiruchirappalli, Dr. (Mrs.) Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, NIT Tiruchirappalli and Dr. (Mrs.) K.M. Meera Sheriffa Begum, Head of the Department, Chemical Engg., NIT Tiruchirappalli were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister congratulated the institution for the rankings and recent achievements. He said that every institute's pride is their outgoing students who take the message and responsibility to the society and country as well. Mentioning about the vibrant alumni of NIT-T, Shri Pokhriyal said that he is proud of the way the students had taken their employment as well as their commitment to the society post-education.

The Minister expressed his happiness that the patent filing and awarded have gone up in the recent years which indicates that the institute is moving in the direction of innovation and startups so that the youngsters in future will become entrepreneurs rather than job hunters. He wanted NIT-T to be a part of Atma nirbhar Bharat, unnat Bharat, etc programmes of the Government.

Shri Pokhriyal also congratulated NIT-T for adopting the villages under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan project and mentioned the efforts taken towards training the rural students who cracked JEE and secured admission in NITT. He wished that if every student adopts one rural student and provide them with education then our country will progress farther in the years to come. The measures taken by NIT-T during the pandemic such as online classes, secured campus, contribution to society etc during the pandemic was also appreciated by the Minister.

Shri Pokhriyal said that the Golden Jubilee Building of Chemical Engineering will be the foundation stone of the Swarnim Bharat project. He informed that The new golden jubilee building constructed at a cost of around 7.65 crores houses furnished seminar hall, modelling and simulation laboratory, 13 research laboratories with networking facility, two analytical labs to accommodate 10 sophisticated analytical equipment with power back up and furnished faculty rooms.

Dr.Mini Shaji Thomas mentioned the achievements of NITT as PMRF, NIRF Rank of 9th in engineering etc.. NITT trained 20 students for JEE. out of 20, 2 got admission in NITT. She also mentioned that NIT-T has much more potential which is to be realised and NIT-T will achieve the set goals and targets with the help of the Ministry.

The presidential address was delivered by the Chairperson, BoG of NIT Tiruchirappalli, Shri. Bhaskar Bhat. Shri Bhat in his address expressed his pleasure and said it is an honour to be a part of this juncture of the institute to inaugurate an infrastructural modern building of Chemical Engineering. He also mentioned that the Minister of Education has a special liking for NIT-T particularly when the Hon'ble Minister of Education, as well as the union government, is gearing up for an internationally relevant National Education Policy in India. NEP recently unveiled is highly inspiring messaging India centred education. This will enable NIT-T to achieve greater heights enabling its Mission and Vision. The education policy, he added that is vibrant and sustainable, creating a knowledge society impart high-quality education to all and will create a multidisciplinary forum for NITs. He also appreciated the efforts of Director, Head of the Department, Dean (P&D) for the commendable work. He expressed that the building will help achieve the mission and vision of the Department.

Dr.Meera Sheriffa Begum, HOD, Department of Chemical Engineering proposed the vote of thanks. She also mentioned that it was a privilege for the Department of Chemical Engineering to be inaugurated by the Minister of Education and thanked everyone who was a part of the program.

The Department of Chemical Engineering, NIT Tiruchirappalli is one of the premier centres for Chemical Engineering in India. The Department was started in 1967 and Dr S. H. Ibrahim as the Founder- Head strived to make it one of the premier Institutes offering UG, PG and Ph. D Programs. The department has so far produced over 80 Doctorates, 5 in M.S., Over 1200 postgraduates and more than 2500 undergraduates.

(With Inputs from PIB)