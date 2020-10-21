Seven more people handed over to judge in probe on French teacher's murder
Paty was beheaded on Oct. 16 in broad daylight outside his school in a middle-class Paris suburb by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin. The murder shocked France, and carried echoes of the attack five years ago on the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, after the magazine had also published cartoons of Prophet Mohammad.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-10-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 10:53 IST
Seven more people, including two underage minors, were handed over to a judge overnight as part of the ongoing investigation into last week's murder of French teacher Samuel Paty, said an official from the French anti-terrorist prosecutor's office. Paty was beheaded on Oct. 16 in broad daylight outside his school in a middle-class Paris suburb by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin. Police shot the attacker dead.
Investigators say the teenager had sought to avenge his victim's use of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression. Muslims believe that any depiction of the Prophet is blasphemous. The murder shocked France, and carried echoes of the attack five years ago on the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, after the magazine had also published cartoons of Prophet Mohammad. Public figures called the killing an attack on the Republic and on French values.
A national tribute in honour of Paty will be held at Paris' Sorbonne university on Wednesday.
