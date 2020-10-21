Left Menu
Angie Motshekga wishes matric class of 2020 best of luck

Early this month, Motshekga said the combined examination, makes this the largest public examination that has been administered in South Africa with 1 058 699 candidates.

21-10-2020
In a video posted on Twitter, Motshekga reminded the Grade 12s that they will be writing their exams under unusual circumstances as the schooling systems across the globe were disrupted due to COVID-19. Image Credit: Twitter(@DBE_SA)

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has wished the matric class of 2020 the best of luck as they prepare to sit for their final exams next month.

In a video posted on Twitter, Motshekga reminded the Grade 12s that they will be writing their exams under unusual circumstances as the schooling systems across the globe were disrupted due to COVID-19.

"But all has been done to ensure safety in the exam centres … remain focused, I know you can make it. Good luck, revise and just get ready for your exams," the Minister said.

Early this month, Motshekga said the combined examination, makes this the largest public examination that has been administered in South Africa with 1 058 699 candidates.

"We certainly have never had to manage a number that large before. It is going to be a huge task, but one that we will need to ensure it is managed and coordinated smoothly."

The 2020 National Senior Certificate final exams officially commence on 5 November where learners will be writing their English first paper. The exams will be concluded on 15 December.

The provinces are also encouraging the learners to familiarise themselves with Woza Matric, a programme designed to help matrics catch up on their studies and to assist with learning materials and study tools via classes broadcast on TV channels, online platforms and radio.

SABC 3, Openview Channel 122 and DStv Catch Up broadcast matric lessons in six key subjects to help learners revise.

Also, the teachers answer the learners' most urgent questions and provide tips to help them keep calm and focused during the exam.

Meanwhile, Northern Cape Premier, Dr Zamani Saul, acknowledged on Tuesday that the pandemic disturbed learning and teaching in many of their schools across the province.

Saul said the pandemic has placed great pressure on the provincial government to support learners.

According to the provincial government, the spring classes will start across all districts this coming weekend to help benefit learners.

In the province, there are 12 049 full-time matrics registered this year.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

