Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 22-10-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 11:43 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook (TSC-KENYA)

Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Kenya is set to change its hiring process of teachers over the county boarding schools' diversity conflict, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, which was presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta on October 21 had proposed that teachers should be deployed to schools within their counties.

The report further indicated that not more than half of teachers deployed by TSC to boarding schools should originate from outside counties.

"Stakeholders further said that programs should be put in place for cultural exchange and integration between different schools so that learners can grow to appreciate the different cultures and dynamics in Kenya," read the report in part.

The report further cautioned that teachers should be vetted on a case by case basis before being transferred to different counties.

"On teacher recruitment, the Ministry (of Education) should adopt policy guidelines that discourage local recruitment and staffing of teachers, depending on the circumstances," added the report.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) had previously differed over the delocalization policy.

KNUT had lamented that TSC carried out the delocalization process illegally with the aim of punishing teachers.

The union further noted that teachers had been transferred to far-off counties yet some were old and sickly affecting the quality of Education.

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia had, however, argued that delocalization was aimed at promoting national cohesion.

