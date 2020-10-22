Municipal Commissioner caught taking Rs 1.65 lakh as bribe

The Municipal Commissioner of Mahbubnagar in Telangana was on Thursday trapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking Rs 1.65lakh as bribe.

The Municipal Commissioner was caught in his office when he demanded and accepted the bribe from a complainant for doing an official favour, an ACB press release said here.

The accused performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage, the release said.