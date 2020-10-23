Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC Collegium approves appointment of 3 Additional Judges of Gauhati HC as Permanent Judges

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde,recommended the proposal for appointment of Justice Manish Choudhury, Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court as Permanent Judge.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 14:47 IST
SC Collegium approves appointment of 3 Additional Judges of Gauhati HC as Permanent Judges
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of three Additional Judges of Gauhati High Court as Permanent Judges. The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, recommended the proposal for appointment of Justice Manish Choudhury, Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court as a Permanent Judge. It also approved the proposal for the appointment of Justices Sanjay Kumar Medhi and Nani Tagia as Permanent Judges of Gauhati High Court.

Justice Medhi completed his schooling at the Don Bosco School, Guwahati, and was enrolled as an LLB student in Campus Law Centre at the University of Delhi from 1991 to 1994. He was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court on November 19, 2018. Justice Tagia was designated as Senior Advocate by the Gauhati High Court on August 4, 2014, and elevated as Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court on November 19, 2018.

Justice Choudhury was designated as Senior Advocate by the Gauhati High Court in April 2017 and elevated as Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court on January 18, 2019. Apart from CJI Bobde, Justices N V Ramana, R F Nariman, U U Lalit, and A M Khanwilkar are part of the 5-judge Collegium.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha CM announces Rs 10,000 crore aid to flood-hit people

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced Rs 10,000 crore financial assistance to the flood-hit people in the state, including farmers. Speaking to reporters here after holding a meeting with the key leaders of the rul...

Naidu pays tributes to former VP Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on his birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid tributes to veteran leader Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on his birth anniversary, saying he worked untiringly for the welfare of the peopleBorn in 1923 in Sikar, Rajasthan, Shekhawat served as the v...

Soccer-Barca tie with Juve could see fans return, says regional govt.

Barcelona may be able to welcome some fans back for their Champions League tie against Juventus at the Camp Nou in December, the Catalan regional government said. Talking to Catalan daily Sport, the regions General Director for Sport, Gerar...

PM Narendra Modi, CM Nitish Kumar broke backbone of farmers, medium and small businesses: Rahul Gandhi at Bihar poll rally.

PM Narendra Modi, CM Nitish Kumar broke backbone of farmers, medium and small businesses Rahul Gandhi at Bihar poll rally....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020