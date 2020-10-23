SC Collegium approves appointment of 3 Additional Judges of Gauhati HC as Permanent Judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of three Additional Judges of Gauhati High Court as Permanent Judges. The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, recommended the proposal for appointment of Justice Manish Choudhury, Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court as a Permanent Judge. It also approved the proposal for the appointment of Justices Sanjay Kumar Medhi and Nani Tagia as Permanent Judges of Gauhati High Court.

Justice Medhi completed his schooling at the Don Bosco School, Guwahati, and was enrolled as an LLB student in Campus Law Centre at the University of Delhi from 1991 to 1994. He was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court on November 19, 2018. Justice Tagia was designated as Senior Advocate by the Gauhati High Court on August 4, 2014, and elevated as Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court on November 19, 2018.

Justice Choudhury was designated as Senior Advocate by the Gauhati High Court in April 2017 and elevated as Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court on January 18, 2019. Apart from CJI Bobde, Justices N V Ramana, R F Nariman, U U Lalit, and A M Khanwilkar are part of the 5-judge Collegium.