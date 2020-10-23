Reopening of schools: Rajasthan govt to decide on Saturday, say sources

The Rajasthan government will take a decision regarding reopening of schools in the state on Saturday, official sources said. The standard operating procedure (SOP) for the reopening of schools has been prepared and was discussed by CM Ashok Gehlot and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra at a meeting on Friday night, the sources said. Another meeting between both will be held on Saturday to hold further discussions. Senior officials of the medical department will also be present at the meeting, the sources said.

"A decision regarding reopening of schools will be taken during the meeting on Saturday," the sources added. The state schools were closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.