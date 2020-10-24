Left Menu
Development News Edition

R'than: Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti polls to be held in 4 phases from Nov 23

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, it said. State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said the first phase of voting for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections will be held in 21 districts on November 23, second on November 27, third on December 1 and fourth on December 5.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-10-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 20:18 IST
R'than: Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti polls to be held in 4 phases from Nov 23

Voting for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections will be held in 21 districts of Rajasthan in four phases from November 23 to December 5, the State Election Commission announced on Saturday. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, it said.

State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said the first phase of voting for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections will be held in 21 districts on November 23, second on November 27, third on December 1 and fourth on December 5. The elections will be held in Ajmer, Churu, Nagaur, Banswara, Dungarpur, Pali, Barmer, Hanumangarh, Pratapgarh, Bhilwara, Jaisalmer, Rajsamand, Bikaner, Jalore, Sikar, Bundi, Jhalawar, Tonk, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu and Udaipur, he said.

The elections are not being held in the remaining 12 districts of the state as the delimitation of municipalities is pending before court, he added. There are over 21.41 crore voters in these 21 districts. A total of 636 Zila Parishad members and 4,371 Panchayat Samiti members will be elected, Mehra said.

He said the election notification will be issued on November 4. With this, the process of filing nomination papers will begin. Candidates can file nominations till 3 pm on November 9. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be taken up on November 10, while names can be withdrawn till November 11. After the withdrawal of nominations, the allocation of election symbols and the list of candidates will be published, he added.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the model code of conduct comes into immediate effect in the concerned constituencies and will remain in force till the end of the election process, the commission said..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prez greets citizens on eve of Dussehra

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Dussehra, saying may the festival protect all from the evil effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and bring prosperity to the countrymen. This festival symbolises the t...

Cycling-Giro set for nail-biting finale as Hindley leads Geoghegan Hart by less than a second

Australian Jai Hindley took the overall lead of the Giro dItalia on the penultimate day but has less than a one-second advantage over stage 20 winner Tao Geoghegan Hart, setting the race up for a nail-biting finale on Sunday.Hindley narrowl...

Unsustainable debt symptom of fundamental issues in co's biz model: SBI executive

Unsustainable debt is a symptom of fundamental issues in the business model of the company concerned, a senior SBI executive said on Saturday. Arijit Basu, Managing Director of Commercial Clients Groups at State Bank of India SBI, also said...

Anupam Kher returns 'home' to NY after wrapping 'The Last Show' shoot

Just a week after wrapping up the shoot of his film The Last Show, senior actor Anupam Kher on Saturday returned to his home in New York. Kher took to Instagram to share a few pictures from his apartment in New York soon after returning the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020