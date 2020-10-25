Left Menu
DU releases 3rd cut-off list; UG admissions closed in many courses, marginal dip in some colleges

Delhi University released its second cut-off list last Saturday. Lady Shri Ram College for Women had pegged 100 per cent score for three courses -- BA (Honours) Psychology, BA (Honours) Political Science and BA (Honours) Economics.

More than 82 per cent seats in Delhi University have been filled after the conclusion of admissions under the second cut-off list, officials said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Delhi University announced the third cut-off list on Saturday with various colleges closing admission to multiple courses, while there was a marginal dip in cut-offs for certain programmes. More than 82 per cent seats in Delhi University have been filled after the conclusion of admissions under the second cut-off list, officials said.

"While 35,500 seats were filled under the first cut-off list, 22,147 seats have been filled under second cut-off list. There are a total of 70,000 seats in undergraduate courses in the university," a senior official said. Delhi University released its second cut-off list last Saturday.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women had pegged 100 per cent score for three courses -- BA (Honours) Psychology, BA (Honours) Political Science and BA (Honours) Economics. Seats were available in the three courses with aspirants requiring 99 per cent for BA (Honours) Economics and 99.75 per cent for both BA (Honours) Psychology and BA (Honours) Political Science.

Similarly, BA (Honours) Journalism, which was available at a cut-off of 99.50 per cent in LSR, was available at 99.25 per cent in the second list. The first cut-off list was released on October 10. Almost 50 per cent of the seats were filled under the first list.

The admissions under the third list will commence from 10 am on Monday and end on October 30. This year, the entire admission process is being conducted online in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

