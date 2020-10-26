Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya: George Magoha issues directive over school reopening

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 26-10-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 10:48 IST
Kenya: George Magoha issues directive over school reopening
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@EduMinKenya)

Education CS George Magoha has issued a directive on October 25, regarding school reopening for the rest of the students, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.

Speaking while inspecting desks at Dr. Muthiora Primary School in Dagoretti, Nairobi, Magoha has disclosed that plans to re-admit the students had been shelved.

He further explained that the decision was arrived at after concern over rising daily COVID-19 cases in the course of the past week.

In that regard, the CS warned Education Sector players from private and primary schools from going against the directive noting that consequences were stiff.

"Those classes that were not opened before, should remain closed until the government advises otherwise.

"I hope that the government has made itself very clear on this one. If you do not abide, there shall be consequences," stated Magoha.

Magoha's directive affirms that issued by the Kenya Association of International Schools (KAIS) which had already postponed mass reopening for their students.

The initial plan for the ministry was to have Grade Four, Standard Eight, and Form Four resume school ahead of all the other classes but it seems the pilot phase has not presented desirable results.

Roughly a week after the students resume class, several schools recorded positive COVID-19 cases from both students and teachers raising fears that the schools might be closed once again.

The Star of the Sea High School and Tononoka High School in Mombasa County was shut down on Monday, October 19, after teachers in the schools tested positive for COVID-19.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three civilians wounded in Kabul magnetic mine blast

At least three civilians have been wounded in a magnetic mine blast in the Afghanistan Capital, confirmed the Kabul Police. According to Tolo News quoting a statement from the Police, the blast took place at 7.35 am local time in the Haji N...

Florida police chief piloting plane killed in crash

A Florida police chief died Sunday morning when the plane he was piloting crashed into an open field, authorities said. Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn confirmed the death of Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham, news outlets reported.Marion County Fire R...

Ananya Birla slams US restaurant for being ‘racist’

Ananya Birla, the daughter of Aditya Birla Groups billionaire chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, has slammed a US restaurant for being racist, saying the Italian-American dining place in California literally threw her and her family out of thei...

SC stays MP HC order asking political parties to conduct virtual campaign for bypoll

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Madhya Pradesh High Court order asking political parties to conduct their campaign for the November 3 assembly bypolls virtually instead of holding physical rallies due to COVID-19. A bench headed by J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020