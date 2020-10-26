Kenya: George Magoha issues directive over school reopening

Education CS George Magoha has issued a directive on October 25, regarding school reopening for the rest of the students, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.

Speaking while inspecting desks at Dr. Muthiora Primary School in Dagoretti, Nairobi, Magoha has disclosed that plans to re-admit the students had been shelved.

He further explained that the decision was arrived at after concern over rising daily COVID-19 cases in the course of the past week.

In that regard, the CS warned Education Sector players from private and primary schools from going against the directive noting that consequences were stiff.

"Those classes that were not opened before, should remain closed until the government advises otherwise.

"I hope that the government has made itself very clear on this one. If you do not abide, there shall be consequences," stated Magoha.

Magoha's directive affirms that issued by the Kenya Association of International Schools (KAIS) which had already postponed mass reopening for their students.

The initial plan for the ministry was to have Grade Four, Standard Eight, and Form Four resume school ahead of all the other classes but it seems the pilot phase has not presented desirable results.

Roughly a week after the students resume class, several schools recorded positive COVID-19 cases from both students and teachers raising fears that the schools might be closed once again.

The Star of the Sea High School and Tononoka High School in Mombasa County was shut down on Monday, October 19, after teachers in the schools tested positive for COVID-19.