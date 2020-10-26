Soccer-'Fake news': Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on Monday denied media reports that said he quit the France national team over comments made by the country's President Emmanuel Macron which were perceived to be against Islam. The French leader this month declared war on "Islamist separatism", which he believes is taking over some Muslim communities in France.

The Sun newspaper alleged that Pogba, a practising Muslim, reacted to Macron's comments by quitting the national team. "Unacceptable," the 27-year-old wrote on a Twitter post https://twitter.com/paulpogba/status/1320694251743793152 along with a "fake news" sticker on a screenshot of the headline from The Sun.

The report came days after Macron paid tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded by an Islamist radical for using cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression for 13-year-olds.